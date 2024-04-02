Wondros Announces Kiersten Todt as President

Former Chief of Staff at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Brings Decades of Experience to Leading Creative Communications Agency

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Wondros, a service-driven creative agency dedicated to solving complex communications and strategic challenges that drive positive social impact, is proud to announce Kiersten Todt as President. Todt brings decades of experience working with organizations focused on cybersecurity, policy, and crisis management. Most recently, she served as Chief of Staff of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), America's cyber defense agency with a nearly $3B budget and over 3,000 3employees and contractors.

Kiersten E. Todt

"Kiersten's policy and leadership experience combined with the creative expertise and talent of Wondros positions the company to engage more broadly on critical issues impacting society," said Wondros founder Jesse Dylan. "Kiersten brings a deep expertise and an understanding of the challenges we face today and a vision for how storytelling can be a catalyst for change. Her empathy and shared values make Kiersten a great addition to the Wondros family."

"I am incredibly excited to take on this role to lead the growth of Wondros and to continue to drive the impact we have on communities worldwide," said Todt. "I am grateful to Jesse and Priscilla for placing their trust in me to do so. Since the beginning of my career, I've been guided by a passion for public service and helping others and these two values are at the core of Wondros. The team is a unique and extraordinary group of creative and strategic talent who are focused on being of service to help make the world a better place. I am eager to get to work, helping Wondros and our clients tell stories that inspire meaningful societal change and create measurable impact on the most salient issues of our time."

In 2017, Todt co-founded the Cyber Readiness Institute (CRI) alongside the CEOs of Mastercard, Microsoft, the former CEO of IBM and President Obama's Secretary of Commerce, where she served as the Managing Director. CRI is a non-profit initiative to improve the resilience of small and medium-sized businesses. Additionally, Todt served as a professional staff member in the U.S. Senate, where she co-drafted the legislation to create the Department of Homeland Security, and as Executive Director of President Obama's independent, bipartisan Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity. Todt began her federal service in the Office of National Drug Control Policy, where she worked on demand reduction issues, including opioid use and has continued her advocacy of drug policy throughout her career.

Todt's private sector experience includes serving as CEO of Liberty Group Ventures, LLC. Todt has also served on a number of Boards, where she advises on national security, artificial intelligence, and cyber risk management issues. Throughout her professional career, Todt has led efforts to build inclusive and diverse workforces, specifically fostering opportunities for neurodiverse individuals.

About Wondros

Wondros is a creative agency designed to create social change and impact. Wondros translates complex problems into ideas and powerful narratives that inspire action and create meaningful societal change. Wondros' wealth of creative and strategic talent have built partnerships with a range of clients including Bank of America, United Nations, MD Anderson Cancer Center, National Institutes of Health, Stand Up To Cancer, California Mental Health Services Agency, Song for Charlie, and University of Pittsburgh. Wondros is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh.

We are united by our mission to be of service to others. Learn more about Wondros at wondros.com.

