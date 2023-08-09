WONDRY Wine, a Leading Black-Owned Husband and Wife Brand Disrupting the Wine Industry, Expands Strategic Partnership with Pre-Eminent Distributor of Alcoholic Beverages, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits in Florida

News provided by

WONDRY

09 Aug, 2023, 09:15 ET

DALLAS FORT-WORTH, Texas, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading black-owned husband and wife brand disrupting the wine industry, WONDRY (Wine), is pleased to announce their expanded partnership with pre-eminent distributor of beverage alcohol, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, in the state of Florida.

WONDRY is one of the hottest new wine brands to hit the market, part of just 1% of Black winemakers in America. They continue to break down barriers and have even captivated the attention of Shark Tank judges (Mark Cuban quickly struck a deal!). Their Shark Tank Collection continues to sell out & they can hardly keep their wines in-stock in retail stores.

"We couldn't be more excited about our ever-evolving relationship with Southern Glazer's, especially as it pertains to our strategic expansion into such a critical market for us," states Whitney Gates, Co-Founder of WONDRY. "Their support and strategic counsel in Florida, one of the most competitive beverage regions in the country, will be monumentally important in order for us to win in the state."

The latest news comes on the heels of the company's recent announcement regarding their master, multi-year partnership agreement with Southern, helping to ensure more wine enthusiasts across the country can find WONDRY's award-winning selections on store shelves and online.

The Texas-based husband and wife team of Whitney and Chaz Gates started the brand to invite everyone from novices to sommeliers to sip differently and partake in a more approachable, versatile wine experience. Their robust, semi-sweet wine & cocktail cream line is fruit-forward, aromatic, and beautifully balanced.

About WONDRY:
WONDRY reimages the wine experience. For those who balance book and street smarts with a refined palette that favors flavor, WONDRY speaks to your need to put flavor first while enjoying your adventurous spirit. With every purchase, the brand donates to under-represented entrepreneurs to help bring communities one step closer to unity and inclusion. Find the brand on wondrywine.com in addition to Costco, Target, Total Wine and More, Kroger, HEB, Spec's and Goody Goody stores in Texas. Stay tuned for their launch across Texas Sam's Club stores in September and expansion to Georgia and Arkansas in the coming weeks. Follow them on Instagram @wondrywine. #sipdifferent

Communications Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
[email protected]
609-432-2237

Company Contact
Whitney Gates
WONDRY
[email protected]
https://wondrywine.com/

SOURCE WONDRY

