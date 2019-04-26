Woni Spotts, The First Black Woman to Travel to Every Country and Continent in the World

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woni Spotts reached the goal of visiting every country and continent in the world. Woni's travels began as a chaild when she accompanied her parents on tours. Later, Woni hosted a travel documentary with the goal of visiting every country. During the mid-2000s, Woni toured Monaco, France, and Southern Europe. Between 2014 and 2018, Woni visited Germany, Netherlands, Greece, Spain, Italy, Vatican City, Turkey, UK England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Switzerland, Canada, Belize, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru, Bolivia, Chile, Samoa, Australia, India, Cambodia, Morocco, Jordan, Egypt, Tanzania, China, Mongolia, and Kazakhastan.

Easter Island Egypt

Some places of interest visited that are not official countries:

Greenland, Antarctica, Tahiti, Easter Islands, The Galápagos, Hawaii, Transnistria, Western Sahara, Socotra, Tibet, and The Canary Islands. Nearly 40 years and 33 countries later, the journey has been completed. 195 countries visited as well as 22 territories.

Acknowledgement to Nolan Davis, journalist and the author of Six Black Horses researched and advised on each location for the documentary film Passing Through (limited release 1989). Nolan, an integral part of the production acted as a writer, historian, support system, and safety advisor.

Special thanks to Jacada Travel, Abercombie and Kent, Steppes Travel, Kensington Tours, Enchanting Travels, TCS World Travel- Around the World by Private Jet.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9sc_wWqCPX4

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4957430/fullcredits?ref_tt_ql_1

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4957430/locations?ref_=ttfc_sa_4

