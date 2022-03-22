Wonolo Deepens Leadership Team, Names Monica Plaza as Chief Strategy Officer

Plaza promoted to spearhead the next phase of Wonolo's growth through implementation of transformative strategies

SAN FRANCISCO , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, today announced the promotion of Monica Plaza to Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Plaza will lead Wonolo's business growth initiatives as the company further shakes up the traditional hourly work paradigm.

"The temporary staffing market generates over $500 billion in global annual revenue — and it's only continuing to grow as organizations understand the power of flexible labor," said Yong Kim, CEO of Wonolo. "Monica's vision and strategic approach will spearhead Wonolo's mission to redefine what it means to work."

Plaza will work closely with Kim and the entire leadership team to disrupt the hourly labor market and expand in markets across the United States including: Newark, Dallas, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa, San Antonio, Miami, Columbus, Austin, Houston, Raleigh, Indianapolis, Denver, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Philadelphia.

Plaza joined Wonolo in 2019 as Vice President of Supply and transitioned into her role as a core strategy driver in October 2020, when she was appointed to Vice President of Strategy for the company. Prior to Wonolo, Monica spent 10 years at Google in leadership roles across Sales and Operations.

"Businesses and workers alike are recognizing the need for flexible work arrangements, but this labor revolution cannot happen on its own," said Plaza. "It's a critical time to reevaluate how work gets done, and Wonolo is leading that charge. As CSO, I'm eager to support this mission-driven organization and have a real impact on the direction of our business."

Wonolo, which recently raised a growth round of $138 million, connects workers across the country with flexible job opportunities posted by businesses across various industries. Thousands of businesses including Uniqlo, Papa John's, Driveline Retail, and more use Wonolo's platform to help solve these issues by connecting with the rapidly growing labor force that wants to work on their own terms. In her role, Plaza is responsible for fostering disciplined and agile decision making at the leadership level, driving alignment across the organization around strategic priorities, and developing and implementing transformative growth strategies for Wonolo.

About Wonolo

Wonolo is the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry. Founded in 2014, Wonolo connects over one million workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of frontline jobs posted by thousands of businesses throughout the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

