Wonolo Launches AI-Powered Job Management Solution, Transforming the Staffing Industry

Wonolo's AI-driven job management solution empowers businesses and workers with enhanced job matching and efficiency

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , an always-on staffing solution connecting businesses with millions of workers across the United States, today unveiled its AI-powered, end-to-end job management solution. This innovative platform streamlines job posting, improves job matching with real-time insights, and enhances transparency for Wonolo workers.

Wonolo is ushering in a new era of staffing solutions by transforming how businesses manage their labor strategy whether they have ongoing, temp-to-perm, seasonal, or on-demand needs. This enhancement leverages industry insights to craft better job descriptions, thus improving worker quality and job matching while streamlining the overall process. Using Wonolo's AI-powered solution, HelloPackage, an onsite package management system, has improved job workflow efficiency by 40%.

"The new features have made a world of difference. The recent additions to the Wonolo platform have allowed my team to be even more effective & efficient," said Sultaan Shabazz, Customer Success Specialist at HelloPackage. "The new features have improved our workflow drastically. To the point where we are spending a fraction of the time we did before completing the same steps."

In today's labor market, businesses must be able to quickly post and manage open jobs, especially in industries with high turnover and varying labor demands, such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics. With the AI-powered job management solution, Wonolo customers will experience:

Enhanced Matching Capabilities: Leveraging an industry database significantly improves the platform's ability to match workers with suitable jobs across different customers.

Improved Worker Decision-Making: Workers have access to detailed and clear information about job duties, schedules, locations, and pay, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions.

Streamlined Job Posting Process: The new workflow lets businesses quickly assemble job posts with AI guidance. It's intuitive, with easy-to-use menus and the option to save selections for effortless reposting in just a few clicks.

"Job seekers report that only about half of job postings accurately describe the role (48%) or provide a clear picture of the position (50%). Our AI-powered solution helps businesses connect with the right workers, setting them up for success and driving improvements in consistency and productivity," says Yong Kim, CEO & Co-Founder of Wonolo. "At Wonolo, we're driven by a mission to unlock opportunities for fulfilling work for everyone. We achieve this by empowering workers with clear and accurate information on available jobs and building confidence in their options. In turn, we enable businesses to seamlessly connect to the workers who perfectly align with their unique needs. We strive to create partnerships where everyone wins."

With the AI-powered job management solution, Wonolo is setting a new standard for driving quality matches between workers and businesses. Learn more here .

About Wonolo

Wonolo is an ongoing and on-demand job marketplace that has connected over three million workers ("Wonoloers") to retail, manufacturing, hospitality, and other types of jobs posted by thousands of businesses across the United States. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone, while enabling businesses to efficiently fill local job opportunities. For more information, visit www.wonolo.com .

