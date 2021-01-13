Wonolo Named A 'Best Place to Work' By Employees On Glassdoor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wonolo , the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry, is pleased to announce it is among the winners of the annual Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards as one of the Best Places to Work in 2021.

"While it was a tough year for all of us, I'm proud we were able to keep the team connected. The reviews on Glassdoor speak of resilience and teamwork. That we were able to persevere and thrive despite everything going on, it is a highlight of my career," said Katie Evans-Reber, Wonolo's Vice President of People and Culture. "This honor from Glassdoor is one we intend to build on for many years to come."