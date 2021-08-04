Wonolo Welcomes Margot Moellenberg as its first Chief Financial Officer

"We are thrilled to have Margot joining Wonolo during this critical and exciting chapter in our company history. We are seeing explosive growth as businesses seek flexible workforce solutions in the midst of ongoing labor shortages," said Yong Kim, co-founder and CEO. "Margot will be a critical leader to help us as we continue to scale our rapidly growing business."

Moellenberg brings decades of executive leadership experience working with international public and private companies across finance, marketing, human resources, sales, and customer success. In her most recent role at Four Winds Interactive, Moellenberg grew from her initial role as CFO into the company's president and chief operating officer. During her tenure the company completed a strategic partnership with a leading investment firm focused on software, data, and technology-enabled businesses. She served on the company's board of directors and was responsible for all go-to-market functions along with finance and human resources.

Prior to Four Winds Interactive, Moellenberg served as COO of Western Union Business Solutions, where she oversaw operations for the company's B2B division including the global payments platform, foreign exchange risk management, as well as international pension and payroll transactions. Moellenberg also held several leadership positions at Intelisys, Qwest Communications, US West and TeleTech (TTEC).

"Wonolo has discovered a real need within the current labor market and has created a mobile-first technology that helps solve one of today's biggest challenges: connecting those looking for flexible and fulfilling work with companies seeking hourly workers. But most importantly, they've embarked on a larger purpose to champion for flexible work and a living wage across all industries in the United States," said Moellenberg. "Wonolo's larger mission and technology have attracted an impressive list of customers, executives, investors and Board of Directors. I'm thrilled to join Wonolo at this stage and I look forward to helping build a successful and sustainable business for the long term."

Wonolo's platform connects hundreds of thousands of workers with companies seeking talent to fill immediate temporary and temp-to-perm positions within a variety of industries and across job functions, including warehouse operations, manufacturing, merchandising, delivery drivers, food production, and general labor.

Wonolo is the leading online platform disrupting the temporary staffing industry. Founded in 2014, Wonolo connects over 500,000 workers – or "Wonoloers" – to retail, e-commerce, distribution, fulfillment, and other types of hourly, frontline jobs posted by businesses throughout the U.S. Wonolo is on a mission to make work flexible and fulfilling for everyone.

