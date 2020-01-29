Won't You Be My Mine? Join Us at Waffle House this Valentine's: Celebrate the Holiday the Waffle House Way

NORCROSS, Ga., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air, and its aroma is sweet – sweet cream Waffle House® waffles – that is.

That's right! For the 12th year in a row, nearly 200 Waffle House restaurants will open their doors on February 14th to cupid aficionados and those family, friends and singletons wanting to take part in the heart-warming sentiment of the holiday.

"Valentine's Day is about celebrating relationships," says Waffle House Valentine's Specialist Niki Patel. "It's a celebration of love, and many people have found that love at Waffle House, whether it's a first date or simply a love for the Waffle House experience."

This is the only time during the year that Waffle House restaurants will take reservations for what has become a unique and fun night in the Waffle House Nation. Customers will be welcomed by white tablecloths at the booths, festive decorations, meals by candlelight and a special jukebox playlist designed just for the evening.

The tradition began in 2008 at a Waffle House restaurant in John's Creek, GA. An influx of customers dined at this restaurant every Valentine's Day, so the manager decided to make the experience extra special. Today, the trend of white tablecloths, candles, and special menu items has spread to multiple Waffle House locations, as the number of participating restaurants has increased each year.

"It's a fun experience for our Associates and our Customers," Patel adds. "And all are welcome whether they have a date, are by themselves or with family and friends. We want… (everyone) to be a part of the celebration."

Waffle House "lovers" can find a list of participating locations and reservation phone numbers at www.wafflehouse.com . Make sure to secure your reservation so you don't miss out on this magical event. Reservation time slots generally are between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., though actual times may vary depending on the location.

