WONTECH's Holmium laser 'Holinwon Prima' Received FDA approval

It's able to perform various operations such as BPH (Benign Prostate Hyperplasia), endoscopic laser surgery for spinal diseases such as HNP (Herniated Necleus Purposus) and removal of urinary stone (bladder stone, ureter stone, kidney stone).

Holmium lasers, 2,100nm wavelengths of Holinwon Prima, have water-absorbing properties, so the damage caused by heat is very low and the depth of tissue penetration is only 0.44mm.

When tissue is dissected, detailed and sophisticated laser surgery is possible while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues.

Seung-woo Song, Chief of the U.S branch of WONTECH said, "We were delighted to receive FDA approval for the first time in Korea with the effectiveness and stability of WONTECH's holmium laser device. We'll make efforts to maintain constant technical innovation and will continuously improve healthcare division, which are medical devices for surgery based on our own technology."

In addition, WONTECH received a lot of attention from joint- development of the Holinwon series called "Holinwon Pro" with Prof. Seung-jun Oh of Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH), a global top authority on Ho:LEP surgery.

About WONTECH Co., Ltd.

WOWONTECH is a rapidly growing company in the world of laser and energy-based medical devices. Established in 1999 as WONTECH Co., Ltd., the company has a diverse product lineup of 50 kinds of lasers, ultrasound, and radio frequency products based on laser medical device technology. In recent years, WONTECH has been broadening its focus to B2C businesses and surgical fields. WONTECH is a company specialized in medical devices that is exporting products to as many as 60 countries around the world, with accumulated technology associated with 180s intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.wtlaser.com.

