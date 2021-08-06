Wooask, 3-in-1 Offline Translation & Bluetooth Earbuds!

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andy Lee, Founder & CEO of Wooask, a leading customized AI translation solution provider, is introducing a new product, Wooask 3-in-1 Translator Earbuds, a powerful technology that fits in your pocket, translate, enjoy music and make phone calls everywhere.

Language barriers exist because of who we are, what we do, and where we came from. With Wooask Translator Earbuds, you're always beyond the language barrier.

Unlike E-dictionaries only translate one word at a time. Unlike handheld translator distracts you from a conversation. Unlike Translation apps can not be used without network. Wooask Translator Earbuds is offering an innovative solution using one app in two earbuds. With up to 97% accuracy in 71 languages and 56 accents, they're the ultimate tool for breaking the language barrier.

"Wooask Translator Earbuds are packed with features that make it incredibly useful. Very simple to use, very beautiful in design and light in weight. It supports 71 languages and 56 accents online translation, and 9 widely spoken languages offline translation without network. Furthermore, it can also play your favorite style of music, or conveniently switch to make phone calls. To make translation more accurate, we use high-performance dual microphones and noise reduction to focus on the sound of your voice even though in a noisy environment," explained Dixon Wong, CTO of Wooask, who has very rich overseas experience, and can explore very good product for the market.

"Quick and effective communication is key in today's complex business world. Wooask is one global leading translation solution provider for all smart voice-based needs, we offer software, hardware, and services to improve customers day-to-day working life. Breaking the language barrier is more than just physical - it's financial. Wooask is disrupting the market with a truly standout pair of 3-in-1 translator earbuds. Therefore, our product is now in great demand and we have on hand many inquiries from other countries," said Andy Lee, Founder & CEO of Wooask, who has already been in the translation solution industry for more than 15 years, and knows the market very well.

Wooask, 3-in-1 Offline Translation & Bluetooth Earbuds!

