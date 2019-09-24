Wooask launches new Artificial Intelligence gadget @INDIEGOGO, Wooask W06 AI Translator

As a leading artificial intelligence in speech translation solutions enterprise in China, Wooask spares no effort to find the revolution point of A.I. solutions to eliminate language barriers globally. Research shows that user experience of most translator gadgets on current market are inconvenient. The other problem is not being able to support OCR translation. OCR Translation is optical recognition technology that reads text which appears in images. With OCR translation, it will be able to give translation of text-in-image snapshot.

In order for improve user experience, Wooask has developed a down-to-earth A.I. translator product - Wooask W06. An individual device that is easy to use. After being connected to a network, Wi-Fi or 4G mobile, users can hold the A/B key and speak. Then, the speech will be translated instantly. Wooask W06 supports 124 languages and accents, speech translation, and 24 language image translation. Translation results will be kept and displayed clearly on the screen. Other useful functions are available on Wooask W06, such as World Time Clocks, Real-time Currency Exchange Rates, Real-time Weather and Forecast and Calculator. Wooask W06 aims to help people who travel abroad with foreign language barriers.

Wooask W06 on INDIEGOGO has now launched. Early bird offers are 66% off discount @$99 for a limited time period (MSRP $299). Wooask W06 is now in mass production. Early bird backers can have their Wooask W06 shipped right away.

Sign up on Indiegogo Pre-Launch Page to get the Super Early Bird Price ONLY $99 ( MSRP $299 ) via Below Link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/break-language-barriers-with-wooask-w06-translator/coming_soon/x/22206959

Features of Wooask W06 Translator:

1. Pocket Size.

2. 3.1 inch Touch Screen Retina Display

3. Double speakers, Loud and Clear

4. 8.0M Pixels Camera especially built for Text-in-image OCR Translation

5. Supports 4G SIM / 2.4G&5G Wi-Fi / Wi-Fi Hotspot

6. Dual Microphone with Noise Reduction for Accurate Recognition

7. Instant Response Translation within split of a second

8. 124 Accents and Languages Voice to Voice Speech Translation

9. Simple 2 Keys Operation

10. 24 languages Photo/Image OCR Translation

About Wooask Technology:

Founded in 2015, in Shenzhen, China, worldwide artificial intelligent speech translation solutions provider and authorized strategic partner of Microsoft, Wooask Tech focuses on speech/voice translation solutions and has been cooperating with enterprises internationally. Wooask Tech specializes in hardware solutions, software developments, cloud services, technical integration and other speech translations correlated business as the core of its artificial intelligence solutions.

Press-kit:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1SLLblz0tl1yuGam9PmaEm3VK3dts1Uuz

Media Contact:

Melody

86-755-83663048

melody@wooask.com



Related Links:

www.wooask.com

SOURCE Wooask Technology

Related Links

http://www.wooask.com

