Wooask Launching New 4G/Wi-Fi AI Translator W06 on INDIEGOGO

Perk Price:

Wooask W06 Translaor is now launching on INDIEGOGO. Super Early bird price starts from US$99 for limited time period (MSRP $299). Wooask also offers different perks and packages for backers to choose, such as 2pcs package, 5pcs package and 10pcs package with high budget.

Shippment:

Wooask W06 Translator is already in production, backers can have their Wooask W06 Translator shipped in this December. Wooask also supports global shipping.

Features of Wooask W06 Translator:

1- Palm size to take anywhere conveniently.

2- 126 Languages Voice to Voice Translation.

3- 24 languages Photo Translation.

4- A/B Key Simple Use.

5- Multi connection: 4G SIM / Wi-Fi / Hotspot

6- 3.1 inch Retina Touch Screen.

7- 8.0M Pixels Lens Specially Designed for Photo Translation.

8- Instant Response Translation within split of a second.

Overall Function:

Wooask W06 Translator is an individual device that is super easy to use. After connecting to a network, users just need to hold A/B key to speak. Then, it will be translated right away. Wooask W06 supports 126 languages' (53 languages and 73 accents) speech translation and 24 languages photo translation. The Translate results will be kept and displayed on the screen. Other useful functions are also available on Wooask W06 such as World Time Clocks, Real-time Currencies Exchange Rate, Real-time Weather Info and Calculator.

About Wooask Technology:

Founded in 2015, Shenzhen, China. Worldwide Artificial Intelligent Speech Translation Solutions Provider. Authorized strategic partner of Microsoft. Wooask Tech focuses on Speech/Voice Translation Solutions and had been cooperating with enterprises internationally. Wooask Tech specializes in Hardware Solutions, Software Developments, Cloud Services, Technical Integration and other Speech Translations correlated business as the core of its Artificial Intelligence Solutions.

