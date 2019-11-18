Wooask Launching Voice & Photo 4G/Wi-Fi AI Translator W06 on Kickstarter

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooask Tech. Co., Ltd . , a leading A.I. Voice/Speech Translation Solutions Provider & AI Translator hardware manufacturer, is launching a 4G/Wi-Fi A.I. Translator Wooask W06 on Kickstarter.

Wooask W06 Translator is a Real-time Independent Translator which is super easy to use. After connecting to network, users can just hold A/B key to speak, then words will be translated right away. Wooask W06 Translator supports 126 languages (53 languages and 73 accents) for voice translation and 24 languages photo translation. The translation result will be kept and display on the screen. Other useful functions are also available such as World Time Clocks, Real-time Currencies Exchange Rate, Real-time Weather Info and Calculator. Wooask W06 Translator can be used in many different scenarios such as: Travel, Business, Study, Shopping and others.

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wooask-w06/wooask-ai-translator-palm-sized-travel-companion

Wooask Technology aims to build a world without language barriers to the best of our effort. Wooask Technology hopes everyone can travel globally and speak like a local.

Wooask W06 Translator is now launching on Kickstarter. The Super Early bird price starts from US$99 for limited time period (MSRP $299), 66% off retail price.

Wooask W06 Translator is already in production, backers can have their Wooask W06 Translator shipped in Jan 2020. Wooask W06 Translator supports global shipping.

1- Palm-sized Travel Companion.

2- 126 Languages Voice to Voice Translation.

3- 24 languages Photo Translation.

4- Real-time Translation.

5- A/B Key Simple Operation.

6- Multi-connectivity: 4G SIM / Wi-Fi / Hotspot

7- 3.1 inch Retina Touch Screen.

8- 8.0M Pixels Camera for Photo Translation.

About Wooask Technology:

Founded in 2015, Shenzhen, China. Worldwide Artificial Intelligent Speech Translation Solutions Provider. Authorized strategic partner of Microsoft. Wooask Tech focuses on Speech/Voice Translation Solutions and had been cooperating with enterprises internationally. Wooask Tech specializes in Hardware Solutions, Software Developments, Cloud Services, Technical Integration and other Speech Translations correlated business as the core of its Artificial Intelligence Solutions.

Website: www.wooask.com

Pitch Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zK1tpXDSgE

Unboxing Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j17oKvFQD9o

