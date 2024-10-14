woobaby Dazzles with Spectacular Showcase at Shanghai Fashion Week

SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 11, 2024, woobaby, China's up-and-coming designer children's clothing brand, premiered its autumn/winter collection at the KIDS WEAR showcase during Shanghai Fashion Week, held at the 800Show in Jing'an district. The runway transformed into a whimsical planet of fluffy friends, complete with spaceships, towering fuzzy monsters, and streets and castles adorned with soft textures, enchanting both the child models and the audience.

woobaby's FLUFFY FRIENDS Series Wins Praise at Shanghai Fashion Week

Since its establishment in 2020, woobaby has emerged as an impressive new force in the industry, captivating attention with its innovative designs in children's wear. Unlike the conventional design styles of traditional clothing, woobaby's design philosophy defies the norm and is exceptionally imaginative. The brand's designers embrace a child's perspective, incorporating bold and playful structures and colors into their designs in an unconventional manner. The approach respects and encourages children's innate nature, attracting a community of young families who cherish expressive attitudes.

At the Fashion Week, woobaby debuted its original star series, the Fluffy Friends, featuring three beloved characters: Berry Cake, Bowknot, and Cocoa Beans. Jensen, the creative director of woobaby, revealed that the inspiration behind the series comes from childhood companions - plush toys - imbued with unique personalities through original design, making them intimate partners for children as they grow. The collection showcases meticulous attention to detail in fabric selection, prints, and tailoring, ensuring it is cherished by both children and parents.

woobaby's Fluffy Friends down series boasts high-end, meticulous tailoring techniques. Departing from traditional fabric splicing methods, designers craft three-dimensional fuzzy dolls on jackets through the stereoscopic collation of unit structures. Made of 800-fill power premium duck down, and partitioned filling ensures superior warmth.

woobaby's autumn/winter new arrivals, exhibited at the event, received high praise from designers for their unique designs, premium fabrics, and exquisite craftsmanship.

With a 21-year legacy, Shanghai Fashion Week has established itself as a prominent industry gathering, ranking second only to the world's four major fashion weeks. It has served as a platform for numerous talented Chinese designers to gain global recognition. Furthermore, the KIDS WEAR segment of Shanghai Fashion Week has emerged as a leading event in children's fashion, setting trends in children's wear design.

