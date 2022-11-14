WooCommerce and Wordpress Go Passwordless with OwnID Free Plugin

Exciting news for online store owners: Any WooCommerce store can now implement passwordless login to streamline purchase flow and reduce user drop rate using the free no-code OwnID plugin.

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OwnID has released the first ever passwordless authentication Wordpress plugin with full support for all WooCommerce stores. The plugin allows WordPress/WooCommerce store owners to set up passwordless authentication and activate passkeys in minutes. By eliminating the need to create and remember passwords, it also allows users to register and log in with just a few clicks on any device. OwnID offers the plugin at no cost, with up to 10,000 logins per month.

By implementing Passkeys support, site owners can improve their conversion rate by 20% or more, and reduce user drop-offs by 35%. This is based on case studies showing improved metrics following the deployment of the OwnID solution. Streamlining the purchase flow and reducing the user drop-off rate are crucial for store owners and marketers during the upcoming holiday season. Both can be achieved by eliminating one of the steps that hinders visitors trying to register or log in, the password.

The plugin is offered at no cost and can be downloaded from the official WordPress marketplace. Find more information here: https://wordpress.org/plugins/ownid-passwordless-login/

The authentication flow is web-based and doesn't require users to install an app. The complete end-to-end platform works cross-OS, cross-device, and cross-domain; it supports Passkeys out of the box. This means that the OwnID solution works for all users, regardless of device type – Apple, Samsung, Google, Microsoft, or any other.

Recently, the 2022 CISO Choice Awards selected OwnID as "Best passwordless technology," and PayPal announced that it will implement Passkeys support for all its users. It is clear that the market is heading in the direction of eliminating passwords to try to tackle the growing security risks and reduce the burden on users.

OwnID has already helped many top brands adopt a passwordless solution, including Delonghi, Nestle, Carnival Cruise Line and more .

Documentation: https://docs.ownid.com/Integrations/wordpress/

About OwnID

Helping businesses connect better with their customers online. Dor Shany and Rooly Eliezerov founded OwnID believing that if a business identifies a customer, it will better understand that customer's needs and serve them better. Exceptional service and personalized experiences pave the way for long-term relationships between your business and your customers. But traditional registration and login are cumbersome and get in the way of these relationships. OwnID is here to offer a more friendly and secure authentication experience that keeps you connected to your customers.

Learn more on OwnID.com

Media Contact:

Kobi Ben Meir

315-450-7672

[email protected]

