WooCommerce Offers New Services for CBD Merchants

"WooCommerce is proud to offer CBD merchants secure, efficient services that enable business owners to focus on improving consumers' lives," says Paul Maiorana, General Manager of WooCommerce.

By choosing Square as their payment solution, CBD merchants can now extend their WooCommerce store's capabilities with services such as:

Jetpack to keep their site ahead of security threats with real-time backups, automatic malware scanning, one-click fixes, and spam protection.

to keep their site ahead of security threats with real-time backups, automatic malware scanning, one-click fixes, and spam protection. WooCommerce Shipping to print shipping labels right from their store dashboard at the lowest USPS rates.

to print shipping labels right from their store dashboard at the lowest USPS rates. WooCommerce Tax to automatically calculate sales tax by city, state, or country at checkout.

Businesses looking to start selling CBD products in the U.S. with WooCommerce can find more information at https://woocommerce.com/sell-cbd-online.

About WooCommerce

WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform for entrepreneurs worldwide. With 85+ million downloads, WooCommerce powers over 28% of all online stores. For more information, go to WooCommerce.com.

About Automattic

Automattic wants to make the web a better place. We're the company behind products including WordPress.com , WooCommerce , Tumblr , Jetpack , and enterprise WP VIP , and we're a fully distributed company, with more than 1,100 employees in 76 countries speaking 93 different languages. Our common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. We believe in Open Source and the vast majority of our work is available under the GPL. For more, go to automattic.com .

