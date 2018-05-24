Wood Activated Carbon Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2024

LONDON, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Wood Activated Carbon Market: Overview

The study offers a widespread view of the wood activated carbon market by dividing it into key application segments such as removal of impurities, gas adsorption, decolorization, and others.Application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends of the market demand.



The global wood activated carbon market is further segmented in terms of key geographical regions.The regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for wood activated carbon in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



The report includes country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, China, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, as well as ASEAN and GCC regions are included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and their respective countries.



The report encompasses detailed value chain analysis that provides an expansive view of the market.The analysis further provides detailed information about value addition at each stage of the value chain.



The report covers major drivers and restraints of the global wood activated carbon market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, it includes the study of opportunities in the wood activated carbon market at the global level.



Global Wood Activated Carbon Market: Key Research Aspects

The report comprises Porter's Five Forces Model to estimate the degree of competition in the global wood activated carbon market.The report also comprises qualitative description on market attractiveness analysis in two sub-sections.



The first sub-section consists of applications of wood activated carbon that are analyzed based on their attractiveness, growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors.The second sub-section provides market attractiveness by analyzing key countries of each geographical region.



The report also includes price trend analysis of raw materials such as saw dust, wood flour, wood pellets, and other pretreatment chemicals required during the manufacture of wood activated carbon.



Secondary research sources that have been typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, financial reports, annual reports, investor presentations, broker reports, and SEC filings. Other sources such as internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases and market reports, news articles, national government documents, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market have also been referred for the report.



In-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key opinion leaders and industry participants were conducted to assemble this research report.Primary research represents the bulk of the research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding.This helped in the validation and reinforcement of our secondary research findings.



Primary research further aided in improving the overall expertise and market understanding of the analysis team.



Global Wood Activated Carbon Market: Competition Matrix

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Carbo Tech AC GmbH, Carbon Activated Corporation, CECA SA, Donau Chemie AG, Fujian Zhixing Activated Carbon Co, Ltd., Ingevity Corporation, Kuraray Chemical Corporation Ltd., Osaka Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, and Zhejiang Xingda Activated Carbon Co., Ltd. Company profiles include fundamental pointers such as company overview, number of employees, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview.



Key segments of the Global Wood Activated Carbon Market



By Application

Gas adsorption

Removal of impurities

Decolorization

Others (recovery of organic solvents, etc.)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



