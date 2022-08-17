Wood Flooring Market to Reach US$ 89.3 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

Growing preference of hardwood in interior environment underpins profitable avenue in wood flooring market; rise in demand for environmentally friendly for flooring bolstering revenue streams

Solid hardwood flooring generates widespread consumer interest mainly due to superior acoustics and appearance; abundant opportunities in Asia Pacific , pivoting on use of engineered word for renovation and remodelling projects

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales forecast for wood flooring market by analysts at TMR find that a rapidly expanding construction sector in several regions has led to rise in sales of wood flooring products, especially hardwood and solid wood. Abundant demand for wood flooring for interiors of residential and commercial buildings has spurred flooring manufacturers to launch a wide variety of products. The revenue possibilities are vast, and the study by TMR projects the value to reach US$ 89.3 Bn by the end of 2031.

Companies are keenly expanding array of flooring products in order to cater to various needs of functional performance, aesthetics, and décor for consumers. Rise in renovation and decoration of indoor and outdoor wood surfaces especially in developed nations is bolstering growth frontiers for wood flooring market. In developing markets, such as in Asia Pacific, streams of revenues emanate from unorganized sector, due to presence of several small players.

Need for affordable range of flooring products has broadened scope for wood flooring market players. They are unveiling wood floors with different texture, color, and size which enrich the visual appeal, warmth of the interior space, and reduce maintenance hassle.

Request a Sample: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=71574

Key Findings of Wood Flooring Market Study

Enormous Demand for Hardwood for Flooring Creates Massive Revenue Possibilities: Rise in demand for hardwood flooring hinges on attractive product characteristics. Hardwood is gaining popularity over other costly flooring options, mainly because they are durable and eventually reduce the maintenance cost in long-term. The demand is expected to remain lucrative for interior finishes, and will generate new revenue streams for players in the wood flooring market. Especially in residential buildings, the adoption of hardwood flooring is high, thereby boosting the wood flooring market size.

Rise in demand for hardwood flooring hinges on attractive product characteristics. Hardwood is gaining popularity over other costly flooring options, mainly because they are durable and eventually reduce the maintenance cost in long-term. The demand is expected to remain lucrative for interior finishes, and will generate new revenue streams for players in the wood flooring market. Especially in residential buildings, the adoption of hardwood flooring is high, thereby boosting the wood flooring market size. Rising Adoption of Engineered Wood & Solid Wood in Renovation Activities Propelling Market Growth: The preference of solid wood has increased considerably. The flooring made of solid wood reflects warm and natural appeal, and hence are gathering traction in renovation projects. The massive demand for solid wood in commercial and residential floors will generate sizable lucrative opportunities for companies in the wood flooring market. On the other hand, the demand for engineered wood flooring has also grown, mainly due to the trend of use of concrete as a subfloor in various construction projects. Firms are launching wood flooring products with innovative designs and appeal, thereby engendering growth frontiers for wood flooring market.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=71574

Wood Flooring Market: Key Drivers

Rise in demand for innovative interior flooring products for various types of residential and commercial buildings is expanding the avenue for lucrative opportunities in the wood flooring market.

Strides in the construction sector, especially invigorated by rise in spending on construction projects in emerging economies, are fueling the prospects. Thus, rapid pace of urbanization in some developing countries, along with rise in disposable incomes, is a key driver of the wood flooring market.

Wood Flooring Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Europe held a major share of the global market in 2021. The growth will be fueled by massive demand for wood flooring products especially in the housing sector. A thriving residential segment will generate sizable revenue streams for players in the Europe wood flooring market.

held a major share of the global market in 2021. The growth will be fueled by massive demand for wood flooring products especially in the housing sector. A thriving residential segment will generate sizable revenue streams for players in the wood flooring market. Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly lucrative market, and it held a key market share in 2021. Rise in spending on construction sector in BRIC ( Brazil , Russia , India , and China ) will steer revenue generation during the forecast period of 2022–2031.

Wood Flooring Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the wood flooring market are Somerset Hardwood Flooring Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Boral Limited, Shaw Industries Group, Beaulieu International Group, Armstrong Flooring, Inc., Mohawk Industries, Inc., and Blanchon Group.

Ask References: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=71574

Wood Flooring Market Segmentation

Product

Solid Wood



Laminated Wood



Engineered Wood

Application

Residential



Commercial

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS Japan

China

India

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

Browse More Chemicals & Materials Reports by TMR:

Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market - Hydrogen Sulfide Scavengers Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 734.8 Mn By 2031

Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market - Tire Recycling Downstream Products Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 7.04 Bn By 2031

Transparent Ceramics Market - Transparent Ceramics Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 2.85 Bn By 2031

Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market - Biocompatible 3D Printing Materials Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 19.7 Bn By 2031

Crack Proof Paint Market - Crack Proof Paint Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 195.0 Bn By 2031

Agrochemicals Services Market - Agrochemicals Services Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 1.27 Bn By 2031

Bioplastic Textiles Market - Bioplastic Textiles Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 1.8 Bn By 2031

Acrylic Powder Market - Acrylic Powder Market Is Estimated To Be Valued At Over US$ 92.1 Bn By 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: [email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research