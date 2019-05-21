Wood from Hazel Park Horse Stables Salvaged by Ashley Capital, Donated to Reclaimed Wood Businesses in Detroit

DETROIT, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When the declining Hazel Park Raceway closed after 69 years, the property was purchased by commercial real estate investor, Ashley Capital and the Tri-County Commerce Center was constructed. Later, demolition of the racetrack made way for additional development, and approximately 700 new jobs.

Ashley Capital turned the loss of the landmark into economic gain, then found another way to give back to the community: Salvaging the wood from the stables.

Nearly 300,000 board feet of lumber was salvaged from the Hazel Park Raceway horse stables. The salvaged wood is being made into one-of-a -kind products like this table. Each piece is engraved with the Hazel Park Raceway logo.

Collin Graw, Construction Project Manager at Ashley Capital stated, "We recognized the value of the wood and thought salvaging it would honor this iconic structure and keep its memories alive. We began contacting local businesses for help."

"We jumped at the opportunity," said Sam Constantine, co-founder and co-owner of The End Grain Woodworking Company which makes products using old wood from buildings throughout Detroit. He added, "Each piece has its own story, and we make sure it continues to be told instead of getting lost in a landfill."

Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit (ASW) also helped salvage the wood in support of their mission: to keep environmental resources out of the waste stream, and make decent, affordable housing materials available to low- and moderate-income families.

Chris Rutherford, Executive Director of ASW, said, "We're thrilled to be involved in this project. The donation of the wood allows the history of the raceway to stay right here in Detroit."

Said Collin Graw of Ashley Capital, "We couldn't be more pleased at the outcome of this venture. We're grateful to The End Grain Woodworking Company and Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit for their assistance."

To learn more, contact Graw at cgraw@ashleycaptial.com or visit endgraindetroit.com or aswdetroit.org.

About End Grain

The End Grain Woodworking Co. was founded in 2011 by Chris Behm and Sam Constantine who are devoted to creating sustainable and functional pieces from salvaged wood, giving it new life and continuing its story.

About ASW

The Architectural Salvage Warehouse of Detroit is a nonprofit corporation that deconstructs buildings in Southeast Michigan to salvage and repurpose materials, preserving their history.

About Ashley Capital

Ashley Capital, LLC is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate investment/development firms in the U.S. with offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Norfolk and New York and a portfolio of over 27,000,000 SF.

