Wood Grill Scraper for Easy & Safe Barbeque By Easy Function Becomes an Amazon's Choice

NEGEV, Israel, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Function is pleased to announce that its wood grill scraper for barbeque has been recognized by Amazon as an "Amazon's Choice" product. Introduced in 2015, the "Amazon's Choice" badge is offered to products that are selling well and have received high ratings from buyers. With well over 1,300 Amazon reviews, the popular barbeque accessory from Easy Function has also been featured in several distinguished food and cooking blogs.

To find out more about the product, please visit: Easy Function Wood Grill Scraper On Amazon .

Wood Grill Scraper for Easy & Safe Barbeque By Easy Function

The wooden grill scraper from Easy Function features advanced QuickClean technology and cleans grill grates deeply by molding to their shape. In addition to maintaining 100% clean grates, it also ensures that food stays completely bristle-free. The product is suitable for porcelain, ceramic, stainless steel and cast iron.

According to the brand, the most useful features of the product include

Tapered edges for effective cleaning of gunk trapped under the grates.

Made of natural and non-toxic pine wood that doesn't scratch the grates.

Adjusts to he form of the grates quickly and easily.

Keeps the hands away from the heat.

No hazardous bristles

This accessory was ranked first in a list of "7 Best Wood Scrapers" by Foods Guy , a widely followed food blog. According to Foodsguy.com, the scalloped blade of Easy Function's grill scraper makes it extremely user-friendly, and it needs fewer scraping sessions to fit the grill grates perfectly.

Another popular food blog, Steven's BBQ Bible , has also recommended the Easy Function grill scraper for its ability to precisely conform to the unique grates of the grill, quickly blast through the gunk and char and help avoid bristles in grilled food.

"I wanted to get away from metal grill brushes and saw a video about other folks using this wooden tool. I used it last night, and it really does clean up the crusty bits. We also don't have to worry about metal pieces possibly getting onto our food now. I would definitely recommend trying out this wood grill tool," a satisfied user mentioned in his Amazon review.

Easy Function's product line also includes a natural beech hardwood grill cleaner for no-scratch and non-toxic grill cleaning. The product can be used on a hot grill to burn in its exact shape.

To find out more about Easy Functions and its products, please visit the company's official website or Amazon storefront.

Contact Name : Vladymyr Even

Contact Phone: 1 (888) 300-1001

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Easy Function

Easy Function is all about BBQ and fun. We provide you with reliable grilling tools to help you enjoy your BBQ experience to the fullest.

SOURCE Easy Function