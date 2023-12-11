Wood Manufacturing Market In Turkey to increase by USD 1.24 billion from 2023 to 2028; The market growth of the residential segment will be significant during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood manufacturing market in Turkey is expected to grow by USD 1.24 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing urban population is notably driving the wood manufacturing market in Turkey. However, factors such as high volatility in raw material prices may impede market growth. The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), end-user (construction, furniture, and others), and product type (sawnwood, paper and paperboard, fiberboard, particle board, and others). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the wood manufacturing market in Turkey, including AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Bahar Orman Urunleri San. Ve Tic. AS, Cameroon Timber Export Sarl, Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Cevizoglu Magazacilik San. ve Tic. A.S., Daco Parke, Deksan Kontrplak Agac San. Ltd. Sti., Kastamonu Entegre, Kronospan Ltd., M.Y WOOD INDUSTRY Co., Novawood AS, Salkim Orman Urunleri San. ve Tic. A.S, Tanwood Orman Urunleri, and Yildiz Entegre.The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2024-2028

Wood Manufacturing Market In Turkey 2024-2028: Company Analysis

AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S: The company offers wood manufacturing products such as lam coated panel, polymer coated panel, wall profile, and furniture profile.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and latest developments.

Wood Manufacturing Market In Turkey 2024-2028: Segmentation

Application

The market growth by residential segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors including the increase in new home-building activities, home remodeling and renovation initiatives, and a growing emphasis on visually beautiful, sustainable timber interiors are contributing to the growth of this segment. In addition, the increasing demand for wood products from residential segment fuels the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the growing preference towards hardwood residential applications is presenting prospects for producers to introduce novel ideas and address the changing preferences of homeowners and their sustainability concerns. Hence, such factors are fueling the growth of this segment, which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a Free PDF Sample Report

Wood Manufacturing Market In Turkey 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist Turkey wood manufacturing market in growth during the next five years

Estimation of the Turkey wood manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market

wood manufacturing market size and its contribution to the parent market Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wood manufacturing market in Turkey

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of Turkey wood manufacturing market.

Turkey Wood Manufacturing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 1.24 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.81 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Application

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Product type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

