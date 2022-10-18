Wood Manufacturing Market Size in Turkey to Grow by USD 1.06 Bn, Global Forest Products Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey is segmented into two categories based on product type (sawn wood, paper and paperboard, fibreboard, particle board, and others) and end-user (construction, furniture, and others). The market share is expected to increase by USD 1.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2022-2026

Parent Market Analysis

The wood manufacturing market in Turkey has been categorized as a part of the global forest products market. Forest products include categories such as sawn wood, industrial roundwood, fiber furnish, wood-based panels, charcoal, wood fuel, and pellets. Technavio calculates the global paper and forest products market size based on combined revenue generated by manufacturers of forest and paper products.

Vendor Landscape

The wood manufacturing market in Turkey is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as quality, technology, and pricing to compete in the market. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with an increase in product extensions, technological innovations, and M&A activities during the forecast period.

Key Market Dynamics

Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey Key Drivers:

Growing urban population

Rapid urbanization, especially in tier-2, has increased infrastructure requirements in Turkey. The growing urban population will lead to a rise in residential construction activities, which, in turn, will drive the demand for wood products. Thus, the increasing rate of urbanization in the country will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Wood Manufacturing Market in Turkey Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the wood manufacturing market in Turkey, including AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Daco Parke, Duzkap Agac Mamulleri Mobilya ins, Erbaa Coating industry and Trade Ltd., Kastamonu Entegre, Kronospan Ltd., Novawood AS, Salkim Forest Products industry. ve Tic. inch, and Yildiz Entegre.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the wood manufacturing market in Turkey are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Wood Manufacturing Market Scope in Turkey Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.85 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AGT Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S., Camsan Entegre Agac Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S, Daco Parke, Duzkap Agac Mamulleri Mobilya ins, Erbaa Coating industry and Trade Ltd., Kastamonu Entegre, Kronospan Ltd., Novawood AS, Salkim Forest Products industry. ve Tic. inch, and Yildiz Entegre Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

