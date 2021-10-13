Wood Packaging Market Achieves Potential Growth of USD 16.99 Bn | Market Trends, Share, Future Demand, and Forecast | Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The cost benefits associated with wood packaging and innovations in terms of design and size are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, fluctuating raw material prices might limit market growth.

The wood packaging market report is segmented by product (pallets and cases and boxes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China is the key market for wood packaging in APAC.

Companies mentioned with their offerings

Brambles Ltd.: The company offers wood packaging solutions for automotive components.

Greif Inc.: The company offers Gcube wooden pallets which are available in a wide range of specifications.

The company offers Gcube wooden pallets which are available in a wide range of specifications. Kamps Pallets Inc.

Millwood Inc.

Mondi Group

Wood Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 16.99 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and Universal Forest Products Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

