Wood Packaging Market Achieves Potential Growth of USD 16.99 Bn | Market Trends, Share, Future Demand, and Forecast | Technavio

Oct 13, 2021, 02:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wood Packaging Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the wood packaging market between 2020 and 2024 is USD 16.99 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The cost benefits associated with wood packaging and innovations in terms of design and size are some of the key factors influencing the market growth positively in the upcoming years. However, fluctuating raw material prices might limit market growth.
The wood packaging market report is segmented by product (pallets and cases and boxes) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). In terms of geography, 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China is the key market for wood packaging in APAC.
Companies mentioned with their offerings
- Brambles Ltd.: The company offers wood packaging solutions for automotive components.
- Greif Inc.: The company offers Gcube wooden pallets which are available in a wide range of specifications.
- Kamps Pallets Inc.
- Millwood Inc.
- Mondi Group
Wood Packaging Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 16.99 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.37
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and Universal Forest Products Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
