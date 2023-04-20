Wood packaging market size to grow by USD 21.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, APAC will account for 44% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wood packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.6 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.44% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 44% of the market growth during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood Packaging Market 2023-2027

Wood packaging market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (pallets and cases and boxes), application (food and beverages storage, transportation, industrial, shipping, and others), and geography (APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe).

The pallets segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the growth of the global construction industry. The load capacity of wooden pallets is higher than that of its substitutes, such as plastic pallets. Therefore, end-users in the construction industry can transport high quantities of goods at once with the help of forklift trucks. The rise in industrial production is also expected to fuel the demand for wood packaging globally. The growth of the construction industry will drive the demand for wooden pallets to transport goods such as cement and other construction chemicals. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global wood packaging market.

APAC is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. China and India are the key revenue-generating contributors to the market in APAC. The food and beverage industry is a major end-user of wood packaging. The rise in demand for wood packaging in the food and beverage industry is driving the growth of the market in the region. In addition, retail sales are expected to increase in the future, especially in India and Japan , with government support for foreign direct investment (FDI) in retail businesses. Therefore, the growth of the retail industry in APAC is also expected to increase the demand for wood packaging products.

Insights on the various market segments, including country- and region-wise historic

data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a sample report

Wood packaging market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The cost benefits associated with wood packaging are driving market growth.

are driving market growth. Distribution centers, production units, and manufacturing units are focusing on lowering the cost of shipment during the export and import of goods.

Wood packaging, such as pallets and wooden boxes, is cost-effective when compared to substitute products.

Floor spacing and space utilization account for a significant percentage of the shipment cost of goods.

Proper space utilization can reduce the cost by around 54%.

Wooden pallet manufacturers are also introducing stackable pallets to help reduce floor space.

These factors drive market growth during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The growing innovation in wooden pallets is a leading trend in the market.

is a leading trend in the market. Vendors are introducing innovative products to hold their market position. They are launching small pallets for display-ready packaging at retail shops that are used for the safe transportation of products.

In an automated supply chain, automated material handling equipment is used.

Smaller pallets help avoid sagging and provide better interfacing with automated material handling equipment.

Such innovations are expected to increase the demand for wood packaging during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating raw material prices will challenge market growth during the forecast period.

will challenge market growth during the forecast period. Some of the commonly used materials for manufacturing wood packaging include softwood, hardwood, plywood, and composite blocks.

Variations in raw material prices negatively impact the profit margins of manufacturers.

This is because low raw material prices affect the price of the end products.

Therefore, high raw material prices will affect the liquidity of manufacturers, as they will increase the operation cost.

These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

To get key insights on market drivers, trends, & challenges for the historic period (2017

to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this wood packaging market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wood packaging market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wood packaging market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wood packaging market across APAC, Middle East and Africa , South America , North America , and Europe

and , , , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wood packaging market vendors

Wood Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.44% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 21.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.46 Regional analysis APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries Iran, India, China, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Arrington Lumber and Pallet Co., Brambles Ltd., C&K Box Co. Inc., Coxco Inc., FALKENHAHN AG, Greif Inc., InterAgra SC, Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi plc, Nefab AB, Ongna Wood Products, Pacific Pallet Ltd., Palcon LLC, Rowlinson Group Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., Stora Enso Oyj, Totre Industries, UFP Industries Inc., and United Pallet Services Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio materials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wood packaging market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wood packaging market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Pallets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Pallets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Pallets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Pallets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Pallets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cases and boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Cases and boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Cases and boxes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Cases and boxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Cases and boxes - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food and beverages storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Food and beverages storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Food and beverages storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Food and beverages storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Food and beverages storage - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Shipping - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Shipping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Shipping - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 95: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Iran - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Iran - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Brambles Ltd.

Exhibit 120: Brambles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Brambles Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Brambles Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Brambles Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 C and K Box Co. Inc.

Exhibit 124: C and K Box Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: C and K Box Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: C and K Box Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Coxco Inc.

Exhibit 127: Coxco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Coxco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Coxco Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 FALKENHAHN AG

Exhibit 130: FALKENHAHN AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: FALKENHAHN AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: FALKENHAHN AG - Key offerings

12.7 Greif Inc.

Exhibit 133: Greif Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Greif Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Greif Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Greif Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 InterAgra SC

Exhibit 137: InterAgra SC - Overview



Exhibit 138: InterAgra SC - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: InterAgra SC - Key offerings

12.9 Kamps Pallets Inc.

Exhibit 140: Kamps Pallets Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Kamps Pallets Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Kamps Pallets Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Millwood Inc.

Exhibit 143: Millwood Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Millwood Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Millwood Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Mondi plc

Exhibit 146: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 149: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Mondi plc - Segment focus

12.12 Nefab AB

Exhibit 151: Nefab AB - Overview



Exhibit 152: Nefab AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Nefab AB - Key news



Exhibit 154: Nefab AB - Key offerings

12.13 Pacific Pallet Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Pacific Pallet Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Pacific Pallet Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Pacific Pallet Ltd. - Key offerings

12.14 Palcon LLC

Exhibit 158: Palcon LLC - Overview



Exhibit 159: Palcon LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Palcon LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Rowlinson Group Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Rowlinson Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Rowlinson Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Rowlinson Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Shur-way Group Inc.

Exhibit 164: Shur-way Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Shur-way Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Shur-way Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 UFP Industries Inc.

Exhibit 167: UFP Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: UFP Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: UFP Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: UFP Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

