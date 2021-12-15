Wood Packaging Market to grow by USD 17.27 bn from 2020 to 2025 |49% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the wood packaging market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as cost benefits associated with wood packaging, rise in global containerized cargo trade will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices will restrict market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The wood packaging market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Company Profiles

The wood packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and UFP Industries Inc., etc.

Few Companies with Key offerings

Brambles Ltd. - The company offers different types of wood packaging using wood pallets.

Greif Inc., - The company offers different types of wood packaging under the name GCUBE IBC - Wooden Pallet.

Kamps Pallets Inc. - The company offers different types of recycled wood pallets for wood packaging purposes.

Millwood Inc. - The company offers different types of wood pallets from recycled hardwood, softwood, and composite material pallets.

Mondi Group - The company offers different types of wood pallets under the brand name stac-pac, which is a heavy-duty container made from a corrugated board with a supporting wooden frame.

The wood packaging market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the wood packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is classified into pallets and cases, and boxes.

, the market is classified into pallets and cases, and boxes. By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, MEA, South America , North America , and Europe .

Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.

Wood Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 17.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.56 Regional analysis APAC, MEA, South America, North America, and Europe Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and UFP Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

