Wood Packaging Market to grow by USD 17.27 bn from 2020 to 2025 |49% of Growth to Originate from APAC |17000+ Technavio Reports

Dec 15, 2021, 08:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, the Wood Packaging Market report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive scenario, drivers, trends, challenges, and market growth across various regions. 49% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India, Pakistan, and China are the key markets for wood packaging in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in the retail industry will facilitate the wood packaging market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
The wood packaging market is estimated to grow by USD 17.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.72% as per the latest report by Technavio.
Market Dynamics
Factors such as cost benefits associated with wood packaging, rise in global containerized cargo trade will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuating raw material prices will restrict market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The wood packaging market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.
Company Profiles
The wood packaging market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and UFP Industries Inc., etc.
Few Companies with Key offerings
- Brambles Ltd. - The company offers different types of wood packaging using wood pallets.
- Greif Inc., - The company offers different types of wood packaging under the name GCUBE IBC - Wooden Pallet.
- Kamps Pallets Inc. - The company offers different types of recycled wood pallets for wood packaging purposes.
- Millwood Inc. - The company offers different types of wood pallets from recycled hardwood, softwood, and composite material pallets.
- Mondi Group - The company offers different types of wood pallets under the brand name stac-pac, which is a heavy-duty container made from a corrugated board with a supporting wooden frame.
The wood packaging market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the wood packaging market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Product, the market is classified into pallets and cases, and boxes.
- By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, MEA, South America, North America, and Europe.
Technavio's market research report entails detailed information on the competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, segmentation, and regional opportunities in store for vendors, which will assist in creating efficient business plans.
|
Wood Packaging Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.72%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 17.27 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.56
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, MEA, South America, North America, and Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 49%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Brambles Ltd., Greif Inc., Kamps Pallets Inc., Millwood Inc., Mondi Group, Nefab AB, PalletOne Inc., Rowlinson Packaging Ltd., Shur-way Group Inc., and UFP Industries Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
