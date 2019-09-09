Wood Partners Announces Grand Opening of Alta Waverly in Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development and acquisition, announced the grand opening of its newest luxury residential community — Alta Waverly — in Oakland, California.

Providing brand new and contemporary living with street-level retail in Oakland, Alta Waverly is located at 2302 Valdez Street. Located near the Downtown, Uptown, Lake Merritt and Grand Lake districts of Oakland, as well as a short distance to the 19th Street BART station for quick travel into San Francisco and throughout the Bay Area, Alta Waverly is in the epicenter of Oakland's most desirable neighborhoods.

"Oakland is in a period of exponential expansion," said Julia Wilk, Managing Director for Wood Partners. "We are thrilled to bring Alta Waverly online in a strategic neighborhood that provides future renters with not only proximity to Oakland's vibrant nightlife and restaurant scene but in a location that provides endless opportunity for renters to access competitive job opportunities."

A wide variety of employers in a range of industries nearby gives Alta Waverly's residents access to the economic potential and high-profile jobs located in the market while providing residents with best-in-class amenities. Additionally, the community is part of The Block at Valdez, a 46,500 square-foot offering of walkable retail space on Valdez Street from 23rd to 24th Street that ties the bustling vibrancy of Uptown to the community-driven charm of the Lake Merritt neighborhood.

Alta Waverly's impressive rooftop terrace features a TV lounge, barbecue station, dog run, fireplace, heated benches and a community garden with a view of the Oakland Hills and beyond. Additional community amenities including a DIY Maker Space, clubroom, fitness center with yoga studio and local art programming in partnership with local artists demonstrate Alta Waverly's commitment to fostering a unique, modern living experience in Oakland. Residents will also have access to a shared electric car as part of the community's exclusive programming.

The new residential community is an unrivaled multifamily residence, boasting high-quality interior amenities. All apartment homes include modern cabinetry and fixtures, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer and hard-surface flooring throughout.

Alta Waverly totals 196 units, featuring studios, one- and two-bedroom units. This is the eighth property for Wood Partners in Northern California and the fourth in Oakland.

For more information, visit https://www.altawaverly.com/.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national real estate company that acquires, develops, constructs and property manages multifamily communities. It ranks consistently among the top five multifamily developers in the country. Through quality construction, responsible land development and intelligent design, its communities reflect the aesthetic and social fabric of the community and provide a luxurious living experience at a fair price. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 75,000 multifamily homes, with a combined capitalization of more than $13.1 billion nationwide. The company currently owns 63 properties across the United States, with a combined total of more than 17,000 homes. Wood Partners has offices in 18 major markets nationwide including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh-Durham, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., and West Palm Beach.

To learn more about Wood Partners, please visit WoodPartners.com.

Media Contact: Michael Campbell, 415-227-9700, michael@singersf.com

