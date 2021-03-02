Wood Partners Announces New Development of Alta Ashley Park in Newnan, GA

NEWNAN, Ga., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners, a national leader in multi-family real estate development, announced today the development of its newest luxury residential community - Alta Ashley Park - in Newnan, Georgia. Construction is underway, and the community is scheduled to open in Spring 2022.

Once complete, Alta Ashley Park will feature best-in-class amenities and interiors. The community's 269 apartment homes will include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, undermounted single-bowl sinks, tile backsplash in the kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl plank hardwood-style flooring. Floorplans will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

The community will feature a variety of amenities for residents to enjoy including a large clubhouse building with a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledges, outdoor fire pits and grilling areas, a dog park and dog grooming area, bocce ball and corn-hole courts. Aside from the amenities, the location itself is what truly sets the community apart. There are very few living locations in Newnan that offer renters a walkable lifestyle. Alta Ashley Park is within walking distance to a variety of shopping, dining and convenient retail destinations just outside of the community's front door.

"After an extensive planning process, we are excited to see Alta Ashley Park come to life in such a desirable, convenient location," said Bennett Sands, Wood Partners Managing Director. "This new community will appeal to a wide range of potential residents who are looking for a luxurious living experience while being within reach of everything Newnan and the Atlanta region have to offer. We would like to thank the City of Newnan for being a great partner to work with, and we look forward to becoming a successful asset in the community."

Located off of Bullsboro Drive and Ashley Park Drive, the new community will be within walking distance to nearby Ashley Park Shopping Center, which features a wide range of convenient retail destinations such as Target, BJ's Wholesale Club, Dick's Sporting Goods, Best Buy, Belk, and dozens of dining options. The property is also just a short walk away from the LINC, a new trail system in Newnan that offers 26 miles of paved paths for walkers, runners, bicyclists, skaters and people using non-motorized vehicles.

Another draw to the city of Newnan, also called "The City of Homes", is its reputation for having beautiful, well-preserved homes and buildings, including more than 40 recognized historic structures in the town's six historic districts. The historic downtown square features a variety of restaurants and local businesses that add to the city's charm. It's also known for hosting several major events throughout the year such as its annual Christmas parade.

The future community is less than one mile away from Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) and three miles away from Piedmont Newnan Hospital and Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corporation, three of the top four employers in Coweta County. Other employment opportunities in the area include major distribution centers for both Amazon and Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Additionally, the site is located just off exit 47 and Interstate 85, providing easy access to Downtown Newnan, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport, and major employment centers in Atlanta.

