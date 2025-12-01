Wood Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment by ITOCHU Corporation

ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Partners ("Wood" or "Wood Partners"), one of the nation's largest developers of multifamily communities, is pleased to announce a meaningful minority investment (a 19.5% stake) in the company by a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation (headquartered in Tokyo; Masahiro Okafuji, President & CEO; hereinafter "ITOCHU").

"This partnership marks an exciting milestone for Wood Partners as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver exceptional communities across the United States," said Joe Keough, Chairman & CEO of Wood Partners. "ITOCHU's global reach and deep expertise will complement our existing strengths, providing new avenues for capital and strategic relationships that accelerate our growth while preserving the culture and operational excellence that define Wood."

Wood's management team will continue to hold a majority ownership stake in the company, while Fayez Sarofim & Co., Wood's long-standing partner, will retain a significant minority interest in Wood. Wood's management team, strategy and operations remain unchanged following this transaction. Wood will continue to expand existing capital relationships with its trusted investment partners.

Baker & McKenzie LLP served as legal counsel and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. served as exclusive financial advisor to Wood Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development and construction of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 115,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $24 billion. The company currently owns more than 80 properties across the United States, representing approximately 25,000 homes. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Wood Partners has offices in 17 major markets across the country. Wood Partners is the third-largest multifamily developer in the United States according to the National Multifamily Housing Council's (NMHC) 2025 rankings. For more information, please visit woodpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Addy Kundla

[email protected]

SOURCE Wood Partners