Wood Partners Enters Rhode Island and New Hampshire

BOSTON , June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National multifamily developer Wood Partners today announced the start of construction on Alta Altitude in Warwick, Rhode Island, and Alta Oak & Pine in Londonderry, New Hampshire, marking its entry into both states. These multifamily communities will bring more than 475 units of much needed housing to these markets that have seen a shortage of new development.

"We are consistently looking to develop in key growth markets that offer convenient transportation, access to a highly educated workforce and provide an unmatched residential experience," said Mark Seck, Vice President for Wood Partners' Boston office. "We are excited to add Rhode Island and New Hampshire to our rapidly growing portfolio of well-located, luxury multifamily communities."

Wood Partners' Alta brand features Class-A apartment living with premier amenities and unparalleled design. Residents can expect stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and upscale finishes.

Alta Altitude in Rhode Island is designed as two four-story buildings containing 214 apartment homes with an expansive courtyard. The apartments are located within the City of Warwick's "City Centre," a 95-acre Master Plan that calls for more than 1.5 million square feet of office, retail, hotel, commercial and residential. Highly walkable, Alta Altitude is conveniently located just off Interstate 95 and adjacent to T.F. Green International Airport and the T.F. Green MBTA Train Station. Amenities at Alta Altitude will include a state-of-the-art fitness center, resident lounges, gaming and entertainment and a beautifully landscaped courtyard with resort style swimming pool, fire pits and grilling areas. The community broke ground in May 2024 and is expected to deliver first units in Summer 2025.

Alta Oak & Pine in New Hampshire comprises 11 three-story residential buildings and a stand-alone amenity building. The 264 units will be a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans. Located just off Interstate 93, the 11-acre site is part of the Woodmont Commons master development, which is approved for more than 1 million square feet of office, retail and residential. Premier amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness space, work-from-home lounge, game area, swimming pool, large greenspace, dog park and pet spa, and outdoor grilling, firepits and lounging areas. The community broke ground in May 2024 and is expected to deliver first units in Spring 2025.

About Wood Partners

Wood Partners is a national leader in the development, construction, and management of multifamily communities across the United States. The company has been involved in the acquisition and development of more than 100,000 multifamily homes with a combined capitalization of $21 billion. The company currently owns 80+ properties across the United States representing more than 25,000 units. Headquartered in Atlanta, Wood Partners has offices in 19 major markets covering development across 18 states nationwide. Wood Partners is consistently ranked as one of the five largest multifamily developers in the United States. For more information, visit woodpartners.com .

