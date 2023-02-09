Wood Pellet Market Is Likely to Grasp a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period of 2023 to 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Major Drivers, Challenges and Competitive Landscape

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Wood Pellet Market " The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. Wood Pellet Market research report execution is becoming very vital for the businesses to gain success because it offers many benefits including insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. The large scale Wood Pellet Market research report is an absolute overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. This industry report also offers businesses with the company profile, product specifications, production value, manufacturer's contact information and market shares for company. Moreover, Wood Pellet Market business report blends together all-inclusive industry analysis with particular estimates and forecasts to provide complete research solutions with greatest clarity for strategic decision making.

An increase in the popularity of wood pellets as an energy carrier has a propositional impact on the growth and adoption of wood pellets. Also, a rise in the demand for sustainable fuel across the globe is expected to drive market growth. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global wood pellet market will grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030.

Wood pellets are compressed wood particles made primarily from wood waste and agricultural waste such as straw. When compared to unprocessed biomass, they are dense, have low moisture and ash content, and have a high energy content. Apart from that, wood pallets find widespread use in the residential and commercial sectors for cooking, grilling, and supplying heat due to their low cost and low maintenance. They are also used in large-scale biomass supply chains to help reduce costs in biomass storage, handling, and transportation.

The wood pellet market competitive landscape provides details of competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in R&D, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, solution launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance.

Need for the Replacement of Fossil Fuels

Globally, the requirement for fossil fuels is increasing due to increasing energy requirements. Fossil fuels are non-renewable resources where the stored energy is released through combustion, such as coal, natural gas, and petroleum, and they account for almost 80% of the energy used worldwide. The replacement of fossil fuels may thus act as an opportunity for market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Wood Pellet market are:

AVPGroup

Drax Group plc

Energex

Enviva

Erdenwerk Gregor Ziegler GmbH

German Pellets

Graanul Invest

Holzwerke Weinzierl GmbH

Land Energy

Lignetics

Mallard Creek

Midland Bio Energy

Nugreen Energy

Royal Wood Shavings

RZ Pellets GmbH

Schwaiger Holzindustrie GmbH & Co. KG

Sinclar Group Forest Products

TANAC

Valfei Products

Wilhelm Hoyer GmbH & Co. KG among others.

Recent Developments

In January 2023 , Graanul Invest announced that the company has exported the largest wood pellet shipment of 50,042 tons in the U.S.

, Graanul Invest announced that the company has exported the largest wood pellet shipment of 50,042 tons in the U.S. In August 2022 , Drax Group plc announced the acquisition of a pellet plant in Princeton, British Columbia , Canada. This acquisition will help the company to produce 90,000 tones of wood pellets a year.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Wood Pellet market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Wood Pellet Market

Core Objective of Wood Pellet Market:

Every firm in the Wood Pellet market has objectives but this market research report focus on the crucial objectives, so you can analysis about competition, future market, new products, and informative data that can raise your sales volume exponentially.

Wood Pellet Market Size and growth rate factors.

and growth rate factors. Important changes in the future Wood Pellet Market.

Top worldwide competitors of the Market.

Scope and product outlook of Wood Pellet Market.

Developing regions with potential growth in the future.

Tough Challenges and risk faced in Market.

Global Wood Pellet top manufacturers profile and sales statistics.

Market Drivers: Wood Pellet Market

The Rise in Demand for Sustainable Fuel Across the Globe

Sustainable fuels are produced from renewable or alternative feedstock, such as plants, vegetables, or industrial wastes. They include biofuels such as Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO), bioethanol, and synthetic fuels (synfuels) such as ammonia or methanol. Such fuels will help reach ambitious decarbonization targets and are projected to be higher than alternatives in the long term, using 100% renewable diesel.

Increase in the Popularity of Wood Pellets as an Energy Carrier

Wood pellets are a solid biomass fuel produced from wood residues and agricultural by-products. However, bioenergy fuels are one of the most important renewable energy and are gaining huge global demand. These fuels include biogas, solid waste, wood, agricultural products, ethanol, and biodiesel.

RESTRAINT/CHALLENGE

Availability of Alternative Fuel/Energy Sources in the Market

Wood pellets are a renewable product that compresses waste wood, grasses, straws, corn stalks, and even paper and cardboard into dense pellet-like forms. However, these pellets are found to be sustainable and emit low emissions compared to their fuels, but there are other alternatives to these wood pellets, which can be referred to as renewable energy. This may act as a restraining factor for market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Wood Pellet Market

Grade

Standard Wood Pellet

Utility Wood Pellet

Premium Wood Pellet

Flavors

Traeger Signature Wood Pellets

Hickory Wood Pellets

Pecan Wood Pellets

Apple Wood Pellets

Cherry Wood Pellets

Mesquite Wood Pellets

Application

Residential Heating

Power Plants

Commercial Heating

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Animal Bedding

Regional Analysis/Insights: Wood Pellet Market

The countries covered in this Wood Pellet Market Report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, rest of Europe, South Africa, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, rest of Middle East and Africa, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia & New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and rest of South America

Europe is dominating the global wood pellet market due to the increase in the popularity of wood pellets as an energy carrier.

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, and the impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Wood Pellet Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Wood Pellet Market, By Grade Global Wood Pellet Market, By Flavors Global Wood Pellet Market, By Application Global Wood Pellet Market, By Region Global Wood Pellet Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

