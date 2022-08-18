Wood Pellet Market Size Worth $18.22 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wood pellets market size is expected to reach USD 18.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Wood pellets can be used as an alternative for fossil fuels as they are eco-friendly, sustainable, and carbon neutral in nature. This factor is anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The power plants application segment is likely to register a CAGR of 7.4% in terms of revenue, over the forecast period.

Residential heating application held the leading wood pellets market share of 46.1% in 2019 owing to simple pellet heating technology coupled with minimum operation and maintenance requirements.

Commercial heating is expected to be fastest growing application segment exhibiting a CAGR of 11.8% by revenue owing to increasing use of wood pellets for the heating of federal or municipal buildings, office buildings, educational facilities, and other commercial buildings.

Europe accounted for the market share of 85.9% in 2019, owing to the high consumption of the product in U.K., Italy , Germany , Denmark , Sweden , France , and Belgium .

accounted for the market share of 85.9% in 2019, owing to the high consumption of the product in U.K., , , , , , and . Key market players are undertaking mergers and collaborations to expand their reach and increase production capacity, thereby gaining greater market share.

Read 118-page full market research report, "Wood Pellets Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Power Plants, Residential Heating, Commercial Heating, CHP Heating), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027", published by Grand View Research.

Wood Pellets Market Growth & Trends

Rising demand from the power generation industry is likely to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing awareness regarding the use of renewable energy sources for power generation coupled with the high combustion of wood pellet is likely to augment the demand for wood pellets over the forecast period.

Rising concerns regarding global warming and climate change coupled with rising oil prices are expected to boost the demand for renewable energy. In addition, the increased government spending on the utilization of renewable energy for power generation is likely to augment the demand for wood pellets over the forecast period.

The market is characterized by the presence of large-scale manufacturers catering the global demand. The demand for wood pellet is high in developed economies including U.K., Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and U.S. owing to their increasing application for electricity generation in coal-fired power plants and domestic heating.

Wood Pellets Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wood pellets market on the basis of application and region:

Wood Pellets Market - Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Power Plants

Residential Heating

Commercial Heating

Combined Heat and Power (CHP)

Wood Pellets Market - Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Egypt

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Wood Based Panel Market - The global wood based panel market size is estimated to reach USD 247.23 billion by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as per a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for these panels to manufacture residential and home furniture, Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) products, and small accent pieces is anticipated to positively impact the growth.

The global wood based panel market size is estimated to reach by 2027, exhibiting a revenue-based CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, as per a new report published by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for these panels to manufacture residential and home furniture, Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) products, and small accent pieces is anticipated to positively impact the growth. Wood And Laminate Flooring Market - The global wood and laminate flooring market size is expected to reach USD 90.46 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Factors such as the natural look and feel offered by solid wood flooring coupled with the growing need for aesthetic improvements in the construction interiors is likely to augment the growth.

- The global wood and laminate flooring market size is expected to reach by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.3%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Factors such as the natural look and feel offered by solid wood flooring coupled with the growing need for aesthetic improvements in the construction interiors is likely to augment the growth. Biocomposites Market - The global biocomposites market size is projected to reach USD 46.3 billion by 2025, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 12.5% CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing use of biocomposites in end-use sectors such as automotive, building and construction, electrical and electronics, and consumer goods is the main driver triggering the biocomposites market. Additionally, changing consumer preference from plastic composites to eco-friendly biocomposites is expected to spur market growth over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Green Building Materials Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.