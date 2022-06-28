Wood Pellets Market 2022-2026 | Stringent Regulations on CO2 Emissions to Boost Growth | Technavio

The stringent regulations on CO2 emissions, increased use of bioenergy, regulations for use of bioenergy and modern heating systems will offer immense growth opportunities. However, decline in crude oil prices, higher installation requirement for biomass boiler and feedstock storage, and change in energy mix will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Wood Pellets Market Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Wood Pellets Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our wood pellets market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies decline in coal power as one of the prime reasons driving the wood pellets market growth during the next few years.

Wood Pellets Market Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Binderholz GmbH

Bio Eneco

BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp.

ECARE

Energy Pellets of America LLC

Enviva Inc.

Highland Pellets LLC

Land Energy Girvan Ltd.

Lignetics Inc.

Pfeifer Holding GmbH

PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o

PRODESA

Wood Pellets Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist wood pellets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the wood pellets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the wood pellets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wood pellets market vendors

Wood Pellets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.55% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 4.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.98 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 74% Key consumer countries US, UK, Italy, Denmark, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Binderholz GmbH, Bio Eneco, BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp., ECARE, Energy Pellets of America LLC, Enviva Inc., Highland Pellets LLC, Land Energy Girvan Ltd., Lignetics Inc., Pfeifer Holding GmbH, PREMIUM PELLETS s.r.o, PRODESA, proPellets Austria, Schellinger KG, SNOW ENTITIES Inc., VIRIDIS ENERGY INC., AS Graanul Invest, and Drax Group Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Italy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Denmark - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AS Graanul Invest

Exhibit 89: AS Graanul Invest - Overview



Exhibit 90: AS Graanul Invest - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: AS Graanul Invest - Key offerings

10.4 Binderholz GmbH

Exhibit 92: Binderholz GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 93: Binderholz GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Binderholz GmbH - Key offerings

10.5 Bio Eneco

Exhibit 95: Bio Eneco - Overview



Exhibit 96: Bio Eneco - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Bio Eneco - Key offerings

10.6 BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp.

Exhibit 98: BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 99: BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: BioPower Sustainable Energy Corp. - Key offerings

10.7 Drax Group Plc

Exhibit 101: Drax Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Drax Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Drax Group Plc - Key news



Exhibit 104: Drax Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Drax Group Plc - Segment focus

10.8 ECARE

Exhibit 106: ECARE - Overview



Exhibit 107: ECARE - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: ECARE - Key offerings

10.9 Enviva Inc.

Exhibit 109: Enviva Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Enviva Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Enviva Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 112: Enviva Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Highland Pellets LLC

Exhibit 113: Highland Pellets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 114: Highland Pellets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Highland Pellets LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Land Energy Girvan Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Land Energy Girvan Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Land Energy Girvan Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Land Energy Girvan Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Pfeifer Holding GmbH

Exhibit 119: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 120: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Pfeifer Holding GmbH - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

