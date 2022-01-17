Wood-Pellets Market Size to Reach USD 8943.2 Million by 2028 at CAGR 6.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wood-Pellets Market is Segmented by Type (White Pellet, Black Pellet), Application (Power Generation, Industrial Furnace, Civil Use, Others). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2022 to 2022.

The global Wood-Pellets market size is estimated to be worth USD 6269.1 Million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 8943.2 Million by 2028 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Wood-Pellets Market Are:

The expansion of the wood-pellet market is fueled by rising interest in and preference for renewable and sustainable energy sources. Wood pallets are utilized in industry for power generation as well as in civil applications such as home heating and pellet stoves.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Wood-Pellets Market:

Wood pellets are one of the most eco-friendly solid wood fuels available. They emit nearly no ash when burned and are infinitely renewable (supplied from sustainable forestry). Wood pellets are deemed carbon neutral since the amount of CO2 burned is equal to the amount absorbed by the tree throughout its growth. Furthermore, they emit significantly less CO2 than vehicles driven by oil. Due to their low moisture level, wood pellets have a high energy content, equivalent to high-quality coal. Only little energy losses occur when the moisture is burned off. The market for wood pellets is predicted to increase as a result of these causes.

The increasing use of wood pallets for electricity generation is likely to propel the wood pallets market forward. Pallets made of wood can be used totally or partially with coal (co-firing). Approximately half of the pellets are used in power plants that have switched from coal to pellets or are partially replacing coal (co-firing). The remaining half of pellet usage is used to heat homes (through pellet stoves or pellet boilers), as well as to heat residential blocks, public or commercial buildings, and industrial steam needs. Pellets have the flexibility to be employed at nearly any scale of demand, from small domestic appliances with a few kW of output to enormous power plants with hundreds of MW of capacity, which is one of their biggest advantages.

Wood pellets are mostly used in the home for meals, cooking, and grilling, as well as supplying heat to homes. Pellets are a more cost-effective choice than other fuels because their price has been lower for a long time, addressing a major concern in the residential and commercial sectors. This factor is expected to further increase the growth of the wood pellets market.

Wood-Pellets Market Share Analysis:

Based on the Application, the Power generation segment is expected to hold the largest market share of about 61%. The use of pellets as a fuel in coal-fired power plants has the advantage of requiring relatively minor changes to the power plant. This enables a plant to produce large amounts of renewable electricity at a low cost of capital. Converted plants typically use pulverized coal as a fuel and are equipped for co-firing. Pellets are processed into wood powder, which is subsequently burned alone or in combination with coal dust.

Based on type, the White pellet is expected to hold the largest market share of about 97% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share of about 57% of the global market, while North America and China held about 21%, 8% respectively.

Leading Players in the Wood-Pellets

Enviva

Pinnacle

Vyborgskaya Cellulose

Rentech

Innogy

Graanul Invest Group

Zilkha Biomass Energy

Canfor

General Biofuels

Pacific BioEnergy

Protocol Energy

PFEIFER

Biomass Secure Power

Viridis Energy

Westervelt

BTH Quitman Hickory

Energex

Lignetics

Equustock

Fram Renewable Fuels

RusForest

Neova

Drax Biomass International

Enova Energy Group

Aoke Ruifeng

DEVOTION

Dalin Biological

Senon Renewable Energy

Xirui New Energy

Weige Bio -tech Energy

-tech Energy Others

- The global Black Pellets market was valued at USD 71 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 182 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Biomass Pellets market size was USD 8231.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 13650 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Briquette market size was USD 919.1 Million and it is expected to reach USD 1544.7 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.7% during 2021-2027

- The global renewable energy market was valued at USD 881.7 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1,977.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030

- In 2020, the global Biomass Briquette Fuel market size was USD 8357 Million and it is expected to reach USD 14270 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2021-2027.

- The global Black Particles market was valued at USD 82 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 211.8 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2021-2027.

- The global Pellet Heating Stoves market was valued at USD 603.4 Million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 708.4 Million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2021-2027

- The global energy as a service market size was valued at USD 54.4 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 112.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030

