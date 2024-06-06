Wood-Plastic Composites Market size is set to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2024-2028, Need for compliance with regulations to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wood-plastic composites market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 13.41% during the forecast period. The global hardwood market faces challenges due to supply imbalances and price hikes. Manufacturers and stakeholders turn to composites, particularly WPCs, for their benefits. Currency exchange rates and European oak supply are key factors influencing hardwood prices. In North America, supply improvements but sourcing restrictions persist. European exports are increasing due to currency devaluation. These elements are expected to impact the growth of the WPC market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global wood-plastic composites market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Polyethylene, Polyvinyl chloride,

Polypropylene, and Others), End-user (Building

and construction, Automotive, Industrial and

consumer goods, and Others), and Geography

(North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and

Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and

Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC,

Beologic N.V., Cargill Inc., Compagnie de Saint

Gobain, CRH Plc, Dow Chemical Co., Fkur

Kunststoff GmbH, Fortune Brands Innovations

Inc., Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., Hardy Smith

Designs Pvt. Ltd., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH

and Co. KG, Meghmani Organics Ltd., PolyPlank

AB, RENOLIT SE, Shanghai Seven Trust

Industry Co. Ltd., The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co.

Inc., TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and UFP Industries

Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The wood-plastic composites market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable and durable building materials. These composites, made from a combination of wood fibers and plastic resins, offer advantages such as resistance to weathering, rot, and insect damage. Recent trends include the use of recycled plastic in the production of these composites, making them an eco-friendly alternative to traditional building materials.

Additionally, advancements in technology have led to improvements in the appearance and performance of wood-plastic composites, making them a popular choice for decking, siding, and other outdoor applications. The market is expected to continue growing as more consumers seek out sustainable and long-lasting building solutions.

Market Challenges

The global Wood-Plastic Composites (WPCs) market faces challenges due to consumer perception and cost-to-performance ratio. Traditional use of wood in various industries makes WPCs seem counterfeit. Aesthetics and economic factors further influence consumer perception. The high cost of WPCs compared to wood may hinder market growth. The preference for natural materials in WPCs may limit expansion during the forecast period.

The Wood-Plastic Composites market faces several challenges. Durability is a key concern as the products must withstand various environmental conditions. The cost of raw materials, including wood and plastic, can be volatile. Bridging the gap between the look and feel of wood and the functionality of plastic is another challenge.

The production process requires advanced technology and precise control. The recycling and disposal of these composites also pose environmental concerns. Strengthening the technology and finding cost-effective solutions to address these challenges will drive growth in the Wood-Plastic Composites market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Polyethylene

1.2 Polyvinyl chloride

1.3 Polypropylene

1.4 Others End-user 2.1 Building and construction

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Industrial and consumer goods

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Polyethylene- The polyethylene segment, specifically PE WPCs, is experiencing significant growth in the wood-plastic composites market. PE WPCs, including HDPE, LDPE, LLDPE, and UHMWPE, offer advantages such as strength, hardness, and water resistance. Applications span from flooring to wall cladding. In the US, recycled HDPE's availability boosts its popularity. Europe's demand shift from polypropylene to PE due to UV stability further fuels growth. These factors contribute to the expansion of the global wood-plastic composites market.

Research Analysis

The Wood-Plastic Composites (WPC) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials. WPCs offer several advantages over traditional materials, including a smaller carbon footprint, as they are derived from renewable plant-based fibers and recycled plastics. These composites exhibit desirable physical properties such as durability, longevity, flexibility, and weather resistance, making them suitable for various applications, including building structures, temporary installations, and underwater structures.

WPCs also provide aesthetic properties, ensuring they are both beautiful and comfortable. The use of biodegradable polymers further enhances their environmental appeal, as they offer low CO2 emission and biodegradability. WPCs also exhibit mechanical strength and acoustic performance, making them an ideal choice for roofs and bridges. Despite their advantages, it is essential to ensure the absence of toxic chemicals in their production process. The low material weight of WPCs is another significant advantage, contributing to their increasing popularity in the construction industry.

Market Research Overview

The Wood-Plastic Composites market represents the production and sale of materials made from a combination of wood fibers and plastic resins. These composites offer several advantages, including durability, resistance to weathering, and reduced maintenance requirements compared to traditional wood products. The global market for Wood-Plastic Composites is driven by the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly building materials, particularly in the construction industry.

Key factors fueling market growth include increasing urbanization, rising disposable income, and government initiatives to promote green buildings. Applications of Wood-Plastic Composites include decking, fencing, siding, and other outdoor applications. The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years due to its numerous benefits and increasing acceptance among consumers and builders.

