Wood-plastic Composites Market size to grow by USD 4,479.48 million between 2022 and 2027; AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, among others identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood-plastic composites market size is set to grow by USD 4,479.48 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.25% during the forecast period. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches.

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood-plastic Composites Market 2023-2027

The global wood-plastic composites market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally. Small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. The high rivalry in the market has led vendors to go for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities. Low product differentiation further intensifies the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Axion Structural Innovations LLC - The company offers wood plastic composites such as structural polymer.

- The company offers wood plastic composites such as structural polymer. Beologic N.V. - The company offers wood plastic composites such as Beobase 15 RABS wood, 25 PP wood, and 25 RPS wood.

- The company offers wood plastic composites such as Beobase 15 RABS wood, 25 PP wood, and 25 RPS wood. Compagnie de Saint Gobain - The company offers wood plastic composites under the subsidiary CertainTeed.

- The company offers wood plastic composites under the subsidiary CertainTeed. CRH Plc - The company offers wood plastic composites used as alternative building materials.

- The company offers wood plastic composites used as alternative building materials. Cargill Inc.

Dow Inc.

Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd.

JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG

Meghmani Organics Ltd

PolyPlank AB

RENOLIT SE

Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation

Key Market Segmentation

Product

Polyethylene



Polyvinyl chloride



Polypropylene



Others

End-User

Building and construction



Automotive



Industrial and consumer goods



Others

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



South America



Chile





Argentina





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

By product, the market growth in the polyethylene segment will be significant over the forecast period. Polyethylene (PE) is the most consumed polymer by end-users. It is available in different forms, such as HDPE, low-density polyethylene (LDPE), linear LDPE (LLDPE), and ultra-high-molecular-weight-polyethylene (UHMWPE). Polyethylene wood plastic composites (PE WPCs) are widely used in various applications, such as flooring, molding strips, hollow boards, furniture materials, lumber, and wall cladding. The growing building and construction industry is driving the growth of the segment.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increased demand for WPCs from the automotive and construction industries. The region is home to some of the prominent vendors such as Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Trex Company, Fiberon, and The AZEK Company. The presence of a large consumer base with high disposable income is increasing the sales of automobiles in the region. This is compelling automotive OEMs to expand their manufacturing capabilities. In addition, increasing automobile production in Mexico will further aid in the growth of the wood plastic composites market in North America during the forecast period.

The wood-plastic composites market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics:

Driver – The market is driven by increasing infrastructure investments. The global construction industry has grown significantly over recent years. For instance, in 2017, the global construction industry grew to approximately USD 9.07 trillion from USD 7.91 trillion in 2012. The growth can be attributed to the increased number of public infrastructure projects such as airports, IT parks, and hospitals. WPCs are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as decking, interiors, furniture, fencing, and railing. Thus, the growth in the global construction industry will drive the demand for WPCs during the forecast period.

– The market is driven by increasing infrastructure investments. The global construction industry has grown significantly over recent years. For instance, in 2017, the global construction industry grew to approximately from in 2012. The growth can be attributed to the increased number of public infrastructure projects such as airports, IT parks, and hospitals. WPCs are widely used in the construction industry in applications such as decking, interiors, furniture, fencing, and railing. Thus, the growth in the global construction industry will drive the demand for WPCs during the forecast period. Trend – The increasing prices of hardwood is identified as the key trend in the market. The supply-demand imbalance has resulted in a consistent rise in the cost of wood products, including hardwood. For instance, hardwood prices in Europe witnessed price hikes due to the tight European oak supply. The high prices of hardwood are increasing the use of WPCs as alternatives. WPCs offer various benefits such as reduced maintenance. Such benefits, coupled with the prevailing demand-supply imbalance of hardwood, are increasing the demand for WPCs in the market.

– The increasing prices of hardwood is identified as the key trend in the market. The supply-demand imbalance has resulted in a consistent rise in the cost of wood products, including hardwood. For instance, hardwood prices in witnessed price hikes due to the tight European oak supply. The high prices of hardwood are increasing the use of WPCs as alternatives. WPCs offer various benefits such as reduced maintenance. Such benefits, coupled with the prevailing demand-supply imbalance of hardwood, are increasing the demand for WPCs in the market. Challenge – Quality assurance and consumer perception are identified as major challenges hindering the growth of the market. WPCs are made of novel materials and exhibit superior performance capabilities. However, the penetration of WPCs is limited among end-users. Some customers perceive WPCs as counterfeit wood products. In addition, the high cost-to-performance ratio of WPCs to wood makes them less preferable among customers. Such challenges restrict the growth of the market.

The carbon composites market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.49% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by 177.9 million t. The market is segmented by type (virgin fiber (VCF) and recycled fiber (RCF)), end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, wind energy, sporting goods, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The ceramic matrix composites (CMC) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.41% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,742.86 million. The market is segmented by product (oxide, silicon carbide, and carbon), application (aerospace and defense, automotive, power and energy, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Wood-plastic Composites Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,479.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.85 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AIMPLAS, Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Beologic N.V., Cargill Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, CRH Plc, Dow Inc., Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc., Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd., Hardy Smith Designs Pvt. Ltd., JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG, Meghmani Organics Ltd, PolyPlank AB, RENOLIT SE, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd., The AZEK Co. Inc., Trex Co. Inc., TVL Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and UFP Industries Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Wood Plastic Composites Market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global Wood Plastic Composites Market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Polyethylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Polyethylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Polyvinyl chloride - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Polypropylene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Polypropylene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Building and construction - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Industrial and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Industrial and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Industrial and consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Industrial and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Industrial and consumer goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AIMPLAS

Exhibit 127: AIMPLAS - Overview



Exhibit 128: AIMPLAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: AIMPLAS - Key offerings

12.4 Axion Structural Innovations LLC

Exhibit 130: Axion Structural Innovations LLC - Overview



Exhibit 131: Axion Structural Innovations LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Axion Structural Innovations LLC - Key offerings

12.5 Beologic N.V.

Exhibit 133: Beologic N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Beologic N.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Beologic N.V. - Key offerings

12.6 Compagnie de Saint Gobain

Exhibit 136: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Overview



Exhibit 137: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key news



Exhibit 139: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Compagnie de Saint Gobain - Segment focus

12.7 CRH Plc

Exhibit 141: CRH Plc - Overview



Exhibit 142: CRH Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 143: CRH Plc - Key news



Exhibit 144: CRH Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: CRH Plc - Segment focus

12.8 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 146: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Dow Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

12.9 Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Exhibit 151: Fkur Kunststoff GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 152: Fkur Kunststoff GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Fkur Kunststoff GmbH - Key offerings

12.10 Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.

Exhibit 154: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 158: Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Guangzhou Kindwood Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.12 JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 161: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 162: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: JELU WERK J. Ehrler GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.13 RENOLIT SE

Exhibit 164: RENOLIT SE - Overview



Exhibit 165: RENOLIT SE - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: RENOLIT SE - Key offerings

12.14 Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The AZEK Co. Inc.

Exhibit 170: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: The AZEK Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 Trex Co. Inc.

Exhibit 174: Trex Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 175: Trex Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Trex Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: Trex Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 UFP Industries Inc.

Exhibit 178: UFP Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: UFP Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 180: UFP Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: UFP Industries Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

