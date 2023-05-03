Wood recycling market to grow at a CAGR of 7.32% from 2022 to 2027: Brewer Farms Inc. and Kruger Inc. among key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The wood recycling market size is forecasted to increase by USD 10.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.32%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing use of biomass fuels, growing urbanization and literacy rate, and regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for the historic period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Wood Recycling Market 2023-2027

Vendor analysis: Vendor offerings -

Brewer Farms Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used in making animal beddings and also helps in biomass fuel recovery.

Kruger Inc. - The company offers wood recycling, which is used as biomass to generate electricity and produce steam.

FOMEX group - The company offers recycled wood, which is used in making building materials, horse and poultry bedding, along with panel board feedstock.

The company offers recycled wood, which is used in making building materials, horse and poultry bedding, along with panel board feedstock. Green-O-Tech India - The company offers recycled wood, which is used for manufacturing doors and ply.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape - Analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Market segmentation:

Application

Wood panels



Energy generation



Others

Material

Paper



Cardboard



Waste wood

Region

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East & Africa

&

South America

Market dynamics:

Key drivers:

Increasing use of biomass fuels

Growing urbanization and literacy rate

Regulations for reducing GHG emissions and use of bioenergy in heating systems

Governments of various countries are focusing on lowering GHG emissions. For instance, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and the Climate Change Act of 2008 have set targets for emission reduction. These regulations encourage the use of alternatives such as bioenergy. Biomass is derived from wood and wood processing wastes. Its carbon-neutral nature helps lower environmental pollution. Thus, the growing need for renewable energy sources has led to an increase in biogas production. These factors will drive the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.

Major trends:

Change in recycling targets of wood packaging in Europe

Increasing focus on circular economy

Declining investments in coal industry

Pallets, pallet collars, boxes, containers, bins, drums, reels, load boards, dunnage, cases, crates, and skids are some of the popular wood packaging materials. Industries such as food and heavy machinery use these materials for transportation purposes. As wood packaging materials can be reused and recycled, their use helps protect the environment. In addition, biomass producers receive subsidies to generate energy using waste products, including wood packaging materials. These factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key challenges:

Logistical challenges in recycling waste wood

Regulatory policy-related challenges in recycling wood

Lack of awareness of wood recycling

Recycling wood and wood products is a complex process. Moreover, recovered wood, paper, and cardboard do not yield high profits. Recycled wood is generally transported by road, but this mode of transportation is time-consuming and has low capacity. In addition, waste wood and wood products are prone to issues such as moisture, dampness, or insect attacks. Therefore, logistics, storage, and transportation issues associated with waste wood product recycling are expected to impede the growth of the global wood recycling market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this wood recycling market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the wood recycling market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the wood recycling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the wood recycling market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of wood recycling market vendors

The engineered wood products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 6,349.29 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (structural wood I-beams, glued laminated timber, LVL, and others), application (construction, furniture, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The size of the hardwood flooring market in North America is expected to increase by USD 1.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (commercial and residential), type (engineered wood and solid wood), and geography (US and Rest of North America).

Wood Recycling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alliance Forest Products, Brewer Farms Inc., Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group, Enva, FOMEX group, Green-O-Tech India, JB Recycling Ltd., Kruger Inc., LEDR Recycling, Mid America Paper Recycling, Northstar Recycling Co. Inc., Rainier Wood Recyclers, Sappi Ltd., Spencer Wood Recycling, Swanson Bark and Wood Products Inc., Sylvagen Ltd., Takeei Corp., Todco Inc., Tomra Systems ASA, and Veolia Environnement SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global wood recycling market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global wood recycling market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Material Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Material Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Wood panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wood panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wood panels - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Wood panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wood panels - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Energy generation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Energy generation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Material

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Material - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Material

7.3 Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Paper and cardboard - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Paper and cardboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Paper and cardboard - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Waste wood - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Waste wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Waste wood - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Material ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 107: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 108: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 109: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 110: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 111: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 112: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 113: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 114: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alliance Forest Products

Exhibit 115: Alliance Forest Products - Overview



Exhibit 116: Alliance Forest Products - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Alliance Forest Products - Key offerings

12.4 Brewer Farms Inc.

Exhibit 118: Brewer Farms Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Brewer Farms Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Brewer Farms Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group

Exhibit 121: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group - Overview



Exhibit 122: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Canadian Wood Waste Recycling Business Group - Key offerings

12.6 Enva

Exhibit 124: Enva - Overview



Exhibit 125: Enva - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Enva - Key offerings

12.7 FOMEX group

Exhibit 127: FOMEX group - Overview



Exhibit 128: FOMEX group - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: FOMEX group - Key offerings

12.8 Green-O-Tech India

Exhibit 130: Green-O-Tech India - Overview



Exhibit 131: Green-O-Tech India - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Green-O-Tech India - Key offerings

12.9 Kruger Inc.

Exhibit 133: Kruger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Kruger Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Kruger Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Mid America Paper Recycling

Exhibit 136: Mid America Paper Recycling - Overview



Exhibit 137: Mid America Paper Recycling - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Mid America Paper Recycling - Key news



Exhibit 139: Mid America Paper Recycling - Key offerings

12.11 Northstar Recycling Co. Inc.

Exhibit 140: Northstar Recycling Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Northstar Recycling Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Northstar Recycling Co. Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Sappi Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Sappi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Sappi Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Sappi Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Spencer Wood Recycling

Exhibit 146: Spencer Wood Recycling - Overview



Exhibit 147: Spencer Wood Recycling - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Spencer Wood Recycling - Key offerings

12.14 Sylvagen Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Sylvagen Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Sylvagen Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Sylvagen Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 Takeei Corp.

Exhibit 152: Takeei Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Takeei Corp. - Key offerings

12.16 Todco Inc.

Exhibit 154: Todco Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Todco Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Todco Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Tomra Systems ASA

Exhibit 157: Tomra Systems ASA - Overview



Exhibit 158: Tomra Systems ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Tomra Systems ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Tomra Systems ASA - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

