Wood Residential Services Celebrates Partnership with The Statesman Group to Manage their newest community, Montreux, in North Phoenix

PHOENIX, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential Services, a national leader in multi-family real estate management, announced today its exclusive contract to manage the recently completed luxury apartment community – Montreux – in the Desert Ridge area of North Phoenix.

Wood Residential Services has entered an agreement with The Statesman Group, the developer of Montreux, to serve as the exclusive third-party management company for the community, which is leasing 335 recently completed units to residents. This newest asset will join the Phoenix portfolio under the leadership of Wendi Cooley, Regional Vice President for Wood Residential Services who has more than 20 years of experience in this market.

"I'm thrilled to bring the WRS operational philosophy to this partnership and genuinely excited to make a positive impact," Cooley said.

"We are excited for this partnership with The Statesman Group to manage the impeccable Montreux," said Steve Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential Services. "As WRS continues to grow, providing stellar customer service and maximum return on investment, strong third-party contracts like this one allow us to welcome more residents into our family."

Montreux features 335 units in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. The condo-quality build stands out in the Desert Ridge, North Phoenix and North Scottsdale areas. Montreux is highly amenitized with two resort-style pools, smart-home features with one-gig WiFi in each apartment, elevator access in all buildings, underground parking and garages, an on-site golf simulator, and top-of-the-line in-unit finishes.

"It gives us great pleasure to welcome WRS to our wonderful community. For years we have toured many Wood Partners Communities and we have consistently found that WRS and Statesman are equally committed to meeting the highest standards of our valued residents. WRS is highly respected in the industry which made this transition seamless," said Alana Mann, President and Owner of The Statesman Group.

Montreux, located at 5550 E Deer Valley Dr., is in close proximity to a wide range of activities. The community is a short distance from Desert Ridge Marketplace and walkable to High Street outdoor mall, both of which feature trendy dining, retail and entertainment opportunities. Residents can easily access the coffee shops and boutiques of Kierland Commons or the Scottsdale Quarter and active leisure spots in Cave Buttes Recreation Area or Camelback Mountain, all of which are just a short drive away.

The new community is a few miles from the burgeoning economic hub of North Scottsdale and is close to the 90-acre North Phoenix campus of American Express. Montreux is also less than a mile from the world-renowned Mayo Clinic Hospital, itself a bustling jobs center. Nearby State Routes 101 and 51 provide connectivity to the entire Phoenix megaregion, while the Desert Ridge location ensures a relaxed environment for residents to return home to at the end of the day.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily community property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease-up assets in all classes around the country, with a combined total of more than 20,000 units nationally, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Wood Residential Services Celebrates Partnership with The Statesman Group to Manage their newest community, Montreux, in North Phoenix

