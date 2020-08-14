Wood Residential to Manage Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wood Residential Services, a national leader in multi-family real estate management, announced today its contract to manage the recently completed luxury apartment community Alta NV in Henderson, Nevada.

Wood Residential Services will serve as the exclusive management company for the community, located at 1250 Wigwam Parkway. Alta NV features resort-style amenities and high-quality finishes throughout each apartment, set on sixteen acres just twenty minutes from the Las Vegas strip. This asset expands Wood Residential's portfolio into Las Vegas under the leadership of Wendi Cooley, Regional Vice President for Wood Residential Services.

"Known for its outstanding quality of life and business climate, Henderson is the ideal location for a community like Alta NV," Wendi Cooley said. "Wood Residential Services is looking forward to expanding our award-winning customer service to the area with the addition of Alta NV."

High-end amenities at Alta NV include a resort-style swimming pool with in-water seating and a tanning deck, an outdoor entertainment space fitted with a grilling station and shaded terrace. The roof-top deck, community speakeasy bar and golf simulator lounge will facilitate social gatherings, while the 24/7 athletic center features Precor and TRX equipment.

Alta NV offers 347 units in a combination of one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Each apartment home features top-of-the-line kitchen finishes, including stainless GE Energy Star appliances, quartz countertops and custom-patterned tile backsplash.

"As Wood Residential Services continues its growth nationally, we are excited to get to work at Alta NV," said Steve Hallsey, Managing Director for Wood Residential Services.

Leasing is currently underway at www.livealtanv.com.

About Wood Residential Services

Wood Residential Services is a national multifamily community property management company. The company currently manages stabilized and lease up assets in all classes around the country, with a combined total of more than 20,000 units nationally, and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. Wood Residential Services was recently named #1 in Division 3 of the Online Reputation Assessment (ORA) Power Rankings by J. Turner Research. The scores are a result of star ratings from residents, prospective renters, and other reviewers and is an industry standard for excellence in online reputation and satisfaction.

Media Contact: Michael Campbell, 415-227-9700, [email protected]

