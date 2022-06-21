WooDate Expands to Los Angeles

Finding date ideas in Los Angeles just got a whole lot easier using WooDate's date idea search engine

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WooDate, the online date planning company that helps thousands of monthly users find date ideas in the Bay Area, has officially expanded into Los Angeles. People living in or travelling to Los Angeles will now be able to easily create date plans using the date idea search engine or request curated date plans using the date planning copilot service.

WooDate Homepage

"It's exciting to launch into the city of Los Angeles. We were able to get creative and streamline our processes to make this happen relatively quickly," explained CEO Daniel Ferras. "The timing works nicely as summer approaches, places open, and events start up again. This platform will be a helpful, new guide for finding fun and romantic date plans."

Los Angeles is a sprawling area with a dense diversity of restaurants, activities, bars, coffee shops, and dessert stores. WooDate is able to find, filter, and add the highest quality of these date stops and activities. The website currently includes 2,000-plus date ideas throughout Los Angeles, and they will continue to find and grow that number while increasing their presence in the area.

"This expansion is the first of many in the future. We're keen on expanding to promote healthy relationships and reduce the stress involved with planning dates. The average person 18 years and older in the U.S. goes on nearly 31 dates per year, and according to Hinge, '81% of people are stressed planning dates,'" explained Daniel. "That's 2-3 times a month people feel this unneeded stressed. We're motivated to eliminate that stress, and this first expansion is a giant step to help get us to that point."

Visit WooDate at www.woodate.co

Media Contact:

Daniel Ferras

4086345804

[email protected]

