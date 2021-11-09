WooDate Releases Updates to Make Planning Dates Easier Than Ever Before

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WooDate is changing the way people plan dates. Instead of browsing search engine webpages to piece together a date, WooDate makes the experience easier and more personalized. Similar to using a travel website for booking flights, WooDate provides a free one-stop shop to plan the entire date experience by simply inputting the location, day, and date makeup into the search. The date results allow users to filter, customize, save and send date plans, and make reservations.

WooDate

Today, WooDate released key updates to enhance the user experience. Users will first notice an updated look and layout. Maneuvering from the homepage to date results, browsing the date plans, and customizing have never been easier. Other updates include more robust search logic and additional date information to make the decision and booking process easier for the user. These updates will provide additional value to the overall experience.

"WooDate's mission is to reduce the time and stress involved with planning dates and give a spark to relationships that have fallen into routine," CEO Daniel Ferras explained. "We've found that our process reduces stress and the time to plan by giving direction to explore exciting date plans while still feeling in control of the date results. These new updates will heighten the value added to the user experience as our userbase continues to grow."

WooDate launched in March of 2021 with dates to do at home and in San Francisco. It has since expanded to the rest of the Bay Area. The company provides thousands of date ideas with millions of date plan combinations, perfect for any stage of a relationship or occasion. Thousands of users already have sought out dates for all occasions, including first dates, date nights, and anniversaries. The company's rigorous search for new and diverse dates that meet a high quality make it possible to have the breadth of date options.

"We're inspired to make the date planning process as easy as possible and pull people out of their routines by connecting them with new experiences," concluded Daniel. "We believe that dating isn't just for those initial dates, and you should never stop dating the person you're with. WooDate can help make the process easier, so people can continue to woo their date."

