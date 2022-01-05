WooDate Survey Reveals the Effects of Covid on Dating

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WooDate, a company committed to helping people find, personalize, and book dates more easily, surveyed 1,000 people from ten U.S. cities to determine the pandemic's effect on dating. The survey included all relationships: single (46%), living with partner (17%), married (34%), and unspecified (3%). The results suggest that Covid has had a negative effect on peoples' dating lives, contributed to a decrease in dates, made it more difficult to plan dates, and changed the overall dating experience.

Significant findings from the survey include:

55% of all respondents said their dating lives are worse than before the pandemic. As time passes with the presence of Covid, 55% of that group feel that their dating lives haven't improved, 12% feel it hasn't changed, and 33% feel it has gotten better.

People are going on 29% fewer dates per month. The average number of dates per month per individual fell from 4.26 dates pre-Covid to 3.02 last month.

64% find it harder to plan dates

34% check ahead of time to find out if events or places have particular Covid rules and 23% check reviews for how well the place handles Covid safety



32% spend more time researching hours and whether the place is still operational



25% spend more time planning what to do for the dates



24% found Google and Yelp hours less reliable and 21% have shown up to a place that is closed

When asked about current feelings about going on dates and reflecting on recent date experiences

32% are more willing to try new experiences and eat new foods



28% feel less motivated to go out



24% want to get out as much as possible to make up for lost time



23% feel uneasy being out on a date with the thought of getting Covid



23% are willing to spend more on dates since they had to stay indoors so long



24% of single respondents take more time getting to know the person before going on a date



19% of single respondents take an extra step to ask whether their date is vaccinated

"The results confirm common beliefs that Covid has negatively impacted peoples' dating lives and made it tougher to plan dates but has also highlighted a desire for people to get out and try new experiences," said Daniel Ferras, CEO of WooDate. "For those that feel comfortable to go out on dates, WooDate is dedicated to make the planning process easier for them. And for those people that are not quite there, yet, WooDate will keep providing creative at-home date ideas."

Methodology

The survey was conducted online using the Pollfish platform from December 14-21, 2021 among 1,000 U.S. adults ages 18 and older from Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle. All respondents were screened as having planned at least one date in the past month. For additional information about the survey results, please contact [email protected].

