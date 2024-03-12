WOODBOX Selling "shin rin yoku from Hinohara," Japanese Cypress Products Including Essentail Oil, Mist and Air Fresher, in U.S. from March 2, 2024

HINOHARA, Japan, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOODBOX INC. started to sell "shin rin yoku from Hinohara" in the U.S. on March 2, 2024, introducing a wellness brand crafted from 100% natural cypress that effortlessly integrates relaxation into daily life through the therapeutic properties of Japanese cypress. The brand name, "shin rin yoku," translates to forest bathing, gaining popularity as a holistic health practice, alongside yoga, and earning recognition in the Washington Post Magazine as "the latest fitness trend(*)."

WOODBOX's product lineup includes hinoki (cypress) essential oil, hinoki mist, and hinoki air freshener, all derived from the discarded leaves of cypress trees utilized in construction. These ecological products embody sustainable philosophy, pioneering the world's first forest traceability system ( https://trace-shin-rin-yoku.com/), promoting upcycling, and managing wood quality to prevent local overexploitation. The unique forest resource traceability system enables users to access comprehensive information about the product through a QR code, including material collection location, environmental details, certification status, manufacturing processes, distribution channels, manufacturer information, and related products, ensuring quality assurance.

Hinohara Village, 93% of it covered by forests, is the sole village in Tokyo (excluding remote islands) and a sparsely populated area. A global challenge from the village is one of WOODBOX's ongoing initiative to support villagers in living with honor and pride. With the mission of sharing the value of hinoki fragrance worldwide, it has embarked on the development, production, and sales of essential oils using hinoki, a resource unique to Hinohara Village.

Based in the village, WOODBOX has developed, manufactured, and sold products while immersed in the presence of hinoki. The essential oil production journey began with 10 small, homemade steam distillers. After extensive trial and error, WOODBOX's CEO, a distillation technology expert, and Yuji Yamaguchi, Chairman and precision electronic measuring instrument engineer, have jointly planned and designed the production machines.

