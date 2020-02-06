Woodbury Financial Services And Affiliated Producer Group GCG Wealth Management Announce Recruitment Of Brinkley Financial Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodbury Financial Services and affiliated office GCG Wealth Management announced today that GCG has recruited Brinkley Financial Group, a Charlotte-based financial advisory practice with $115 million in client assets. The successful recruitment is another win for GCG, which finished 2019 with $1.3 billion in total client assets, built through successful recruiting and organic growth from approximately $900 million at the beginning of the year.

Brinkley Financial Group is headed by President and Owner David Brinkley and includes Mr. Brinkley's daughter, Carrie Brinkley Jones, a financial advisor. The firm will continue to operate under its own brand before fully merging at a future date with GCG to facilitate Mr. Brinkley's succession planning needs.

Joel Burris, President and Managing Partner of GCG, said, "Today's announcement shows that GCG Wealth Management has established itself as a top-tier destination for succession-minded advisors who want to ensure that their businesses will continue to grow and their clients will be well taken care of after they transition into retirement. Collaborating with Woodbury Financial Services and its parent company Advisor Group, we offer a state-of-the-art technology stack and flexible affiliation options that position advisors to build their businesses by providing clients with the service they expect and deserve. Beyond this, our friendly, open-door culture is at the heart of everything we do. We are very pleased to welcome David Brinkley to the GCG family, and we look forward to helping him achieve his goals for his business and his clients."

The addition of Brinkley Financial Group brings GCG's total client assets across its 31 total advisors to $1.3 billion, more than double the $500 million that the firm managed at the end of 2017, and an increase of about $445 million since the beginning of 2019. With Mr. Brinkley's addition to the GCG Wealth Management team, the firm has expanded its advisor force by seven since the start of 2019, demonstrating the power of its robust value proposition for advisors.

GCG was founded in 1994 and has developed a flexible affiliation model, called the 'Advisor-Preneur' approach, that offers advisors the option to join the firm as W-2 employees, while still affiliating with Woodbury as independent financial advisors.

Though Mr. Brinkley is not joining under the 'Advisor-Preneur' model, he found the strong technology and practice support offerings from GCG and Woodbury highly compelling and expects these capabilities to help him further scale up his practice.

David Brinkley said, "Being from the Charlotte area, I was already familiar with GCG and their strong track record of growth. Once I met with Joel and his team, I saw immediately that GCG's great reputation as a firm that supports advisors and their clients is well deserved. In addition, I have recently been working to develop a strong succession plan for my practice and my clients. When I decide to transition into retirement, I am confident that my clients – many of whom have been with me for decades – will be in great hands with GCG. In the meantime, I look forward to serving them more efficiently and effectively as part of the GCG family."

Rick Fergesen, President and CEO of Woodbury, said, "GCG has developed a powerful recipe for success when it comes to bringing aboard excellent financial advisors. Their unique business model and culture, supported by Woodbury's technology and resources, helps advisors reach new heights. We are proud to stand behind GCG and Brinkley Financial Group as they enter this new chapter."

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, concluded, "We are thrilled to see GCG building on its growth momentum with this significant addition to their firm. Joel Burris and his team show no signs of slowing down, and we expect that they will continue to notch recruiting wins in the near future as GCG's value proposition continues to resonate with successful advisors like David Brinkley. Both Advisor Group and Woodbury are in the business of supporting advisors in scaling up their businesses and providing high-touch service to clients. We are in their corner and applaud their success."

About GCG Wealth Management

GCG Wealth Management is a full-service business, financial, and estate planning firm that offers investment, insurance and tax strategies for individuals, small businesses, corporations, and professional practices. GCG Wealth management serves clients from its offices in Charlotte, Wilmington and Greensboro, N.C.; Anderson, Greenville and Charleston, S.C.; Lake Charles, La; and Winter Park, Fl. For more information visit https://www.gcgwm.com/.

About Woodbury Financial

Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Woodbury Financial is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has nearly 1,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN. Woodbury employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.joinwoodbury.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing $271 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

SOURCE Advisor Group; Woodbury Financial Services