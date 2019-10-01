Woodbury Financial Services And Affiliated Producer Group GCG Wealth Management Announce Recruitment Of Five Advisors With $330 Million In Client Assets

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodbury Financial Services and affiliated office GCG Wealth Management announced today that GCG has recruited five advisors with a total of $330 million in client assets to its new Greensboro, N.C. office. GCG has 34 advisors and over $1 billion in client assets under administration. The Charlotte-based group's successful recruitment of the advisors and their seamless transition to the Woodbury platform further demonstrate the significant value the Advisor Group network offers advisors through its industry-leading technology, tools and services.

Woodbury Financial Services is part of Advisor Group, one of the nation's largest networks of independent wealth management firms, comprising FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, SagePoint Financial and Woodbury Financial.

The new recruits, all of whom joined GCG on the same day, are:

George Harris , $110 million in total client assets;

, in total client assets; Shell York, $90 million in total client assets;

in total client assets; Billy Ricketts and Clay Craven , $100 million in total client assets; and

and , in total client assets; and Garrett Mullins , $30 million in total client assets.

Founded in 1994, GCG is headed by President and Managing Partner Joel Burris and attracts new advisors with a business model that offers a compelling combination of exceptional technology, practice management resources and support, along with the operational autonomy to chart their own path to success. The firm's affiliation model – which it refers to as the 'Advisor-Preneur' model – gives advisors the option to join GCG as W2 employees, while still enjoying the benefits of full independent status in their affiliation with Woodbury.

Mr. Burris said, "As today's announcement demonstrates, GCG Wealth Management's unique value proposition continues to resonate strongly with advisors from every channel of the industry. Our approach gives advisors a level of support, tools and infrastructure that is truly exceptional in the independent space, while also providing them the freedom to pursue success on their own terms. Both Woodbury and Advisor Group have been amazing partners to us since we joined their platform earlier this year. Not only have they worked tirelessly to ensure our smooth transition, they've gotten in the trenches with us to support our recruiting and growth goals. We are thrilled to welcome these five advisors to our team and are eager to help them build their businesses here at GCG."

In recent years, GCG has experienced significant asset growth as Mr. Burris and his team have actively recruited advisors from wirehouse firms and across the independent channel. At the end of 2017, GCG had nearly $500 million in client assets; it now has 34 affiliated advisors in eight offices across the southeastern United States, with more than $1 billion in total client assets. The firm opened its office in Winter Park, Fl, which now has over $100 million in client assets, less than a year before recruiting the five advisors above and opening its Greensboro office.

That successful track record and GCG's unique advisor service model were key elements that drew Ms. Ricketts and Mr. Craven – her grandson and designated successor – to GCG.

Ms. Ricketts, who has worked in the wealth management industry for nearly five decades, said, "Like many more tenured advisors, one of my core priorities in searching for a new home for my practice was to position the next generation for success. As Clay and I surveyed our options, GCG's offerings, along with the resources, tools and services that Woodbury and Advisor Group bring to the table, were an unbeatable combination. We are proud to join the team."

Rick Fergesen, President and CEO of Woodbury, said, "These recruiting wins for GCG Wealth Management are a testament to the great things that can be accomplished through teamwork and close collaboration across all levels of our organization. We were pleased to leverage the full scale and resources of Woodbury to make GCG's transition as smooth as possible and to support the ongoing success of its advisor recruiting efforts, and we look forward to helping the entire GCG team reach new levels of growth as part of the Woodbury family."

Jamie Price, President and CEO of Advisor Group, concluded, "Success has a way of fostering more success, and we expect the momentum created by GCG's outstanding track record of recruiting wins to position the firm to capitalize on even greater opportunities for growth going forward. For Woodbury and Advisor Group, success is defined by empowering the advisors that join our platform to focus on what they do best – serving their clients and growing their businesses. As a company, it's important that we stand in our advisors' corner, supporting them every step of the way."

About GCG Wealth Management

GCG Wealth Management is a full-service business, financial, and estate planning firm that offers investment, insurance and tax strategies for individuals, small businesses, corporations, and professional practices. GCG Wealth management serves clients from its offices in Charlotte, Wilmington and Greensboro, N.C.; Anderson, Greenville and Charleston, S.C.; Lake Charles, La; and Winter Park, Fl. For more information visit https://www.gcgwm.com/.

About Woodbury Financial

Woodbury Financial Services, Inc. is part of one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors and a Registered Investment Advisor, member FINRA and SIPC. Woodbury Financial is supported by Advisor Group, one of the largest truly independent broker-dealer networks in the industry. The firm has nearly 1,600 affiliated independent financial advisors and is headquartered in Oakdale, MN. Woodbury employs a client-driven approach focused on meeting the unique demands of businesses and individuals. For more information visit https://www.joinwoodbury.com/.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is one of the nation's largest networks of independent financial advisors serving over 7,000 advisors and overseeing $268 billion in client assets. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, the firm is mission-driven to support the heroic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients, offering securities and investment advisory services through its subsidiaries FSC Securities Corp., Royal Alliance Associates Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc. and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., as broker/dealers, registered investment advisors and members of FINRA and SIPC. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial advisors and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Chris Clemens

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4854

jkuo@haventower.com or cclemens@haventower.com

SOURCE Advisor Group

Related Links

https://www.advisorgroup.com

