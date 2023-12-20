Woodcliff Hotel & Spa Expansion and Renovation Indulges All the Senses

News provided by

Woodcliff Hotel & Spa

20 Dec, 2023, 15:26 ET

FAIRPORT, N.Y., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Woodcliff Hotel & Spa, a premier destination for full-service hospitality in New York's Finger Lakes, is thrilled to announce the completion of its multi-million dollar renovation of the hotel, luxury spa and restaurant. With breathtaking views of the Bristol Hills and the picturesque skyline of Rochester, NY, the revitalized spa promises an unparalleled and one-of-a-kind environment for guests to unwind and renew through rejuvenating treatments and on-site experiences.  

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, the spa has a rich history of providing a sanctuary of tranquility in the heart of Rochester's east side. Over the years, it has become a beloved destination for both locals and visitors seeking a place to renew mind, body, and spirit.   

"The decision for this ambitious expansion was rooted in our unwavering commitment to enhancing our guests' experiences. We recognized the growing demand for world-class spa services and saw the opportunity to create something truly exceptional here in Rochester. The renovation has doubled the spa's size and brings an elevated level of luxury and comfort to our valued patrons," said Corey Dooley, general manager of the Woodcliff Hotel & Spa.  

 Key Renovation Details:  

  • The expanded spa now boasts 13 meticulously designed treatment rooms, each offering a serene guest environment.
  • The expanded salon now features seven pedicure stations, four nail stations, six hair stations, and a separate salon suite for bridal parties or large groups.
  • New spa spaces include a two-story relaxation room with wellness-inspired food and beverages.
  • The thoughtfully curated design features include a 20-foot Himalayan salt wall to help guests relax and unwind.

Additionally, the Horizons Modern Kitchen & Wine Bar renovation features a newly-created private dining space, an impressive collection of spirits—including more than 167 different types of whiskeys—and a walk-in wine cellar showcasing over 300 wine varieties from its nationally acclaimed Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.

"This renovation not only elevates our offerings," added Dooley, "but also reinforces our commitment to providing top-tier services and creating jobs." 

Contact: Amy Blum, Tipping Point
(585) 880-1698

SOURCE Woodcliff Hotel & Spa

