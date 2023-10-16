Wooded Glen Recovery Center Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

HENRYVILLE, Ind., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooded Glen Recovery Center has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Wooded Glen Recovery Center.

"At Wooded Glen, we are passionate about providing exceptional substance use disorder care to our clients," says Alice Maynor, Chief Executive Officer. "We couldn't be prouder of earning this well-deserved distinction because it affirms our life's work. We are here to save and improve lives every day."

Wooded Glen Recovery Center in Henryville, Indiana, offers evidence-based treatments for individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. Instead of providing "one-size-fits-all" programming, the multidisciplinary care team at Wooded Glen Recovery Center works to develop a treatment plan designed to accommodate each client's unique needs. Clients receive intensive individual counseling and group therapy, as well as access to a range of holistic addiction treatments designed to heal the mind, body, and spirit. Clients are treated by a team of addiction professionals, including licensed and certified counselors and social workers, medical doctors, and nurses, all of whom specialize in addiction recovery.

