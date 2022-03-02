Wooden Diploma, Certificate and Degree Frame by Smart&Proud Launches on Amazon

SARASOTA, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart&Proud is pleased to announce that its inaugural product the Smart&Proud diploma frame is now up for sale via Amazon. These high-grade document frames are available in sizes of 8.5 inches x11 inches and 14 inches x11 inches, with and without mat respectively. Each of these frames come with a specially designed gift packaging, and can be an excellent gift for loved ones when celebrating a proud moment in their lives.

There is a touching background story behind the creation of the Smart&Proud certificate frame. The founder of the brand, Lilyanna Ratliff, was a stay at home mom for 10 years with a loving husband and two adorable kids. However, tragedy struck with Lilyanna losing her husband to Covid-19 forcing her to take up a housekeeper's job in the neighborhood to make ends meet.

"One day I came back home after a hard day's work when my youngest 5-year old son asked me: "Why don't you smile anymore, mommy? Is it because of daddy? You will not smile ever again?" This was it. My little boy made me realize that it could not continue anymore. This life is not mine. I can do better. I can and I want to smile again! For my sons and for me," she recalls.

This is when she decided to change things around, and returned to her studies in spite of her demanding work schedule. With sheer grit and determination, she persevered through her education and received a well-deserved diploma. The value of this degree was immeasurable for Lilyanna and her family, and therefore she wanted a high-quality frame that would remind her of her struggles and the hard work she put in to achieve her goals.

Unfortunately, her tight budget meant that she couldn't find the perfect certificate frame for herself which led to Lilyanna Ratliff making her own degree frame . She teamed up with friends from her online classes to design and build a high-quality wooden diploma frame that anyone can be proud of.

Made with good quality solid wood and real tempered glass, each certificate frame is an elegant piece of work that makes for a perfect gift for anyone celebrating a Graduation Day in their lives. The tempered glass frame makes sure that the frame remains sturdy and long-lasting, framing your best moment for years to come while the solid wood finished gives the certificate frame an air of gravitas and class, making it an appropriate way to show-off your educational achievements.

"I believe every student who has gained his/her degree with so much effort should be proud of how smart they are. Now my diploma looks gorgeous framed in my own Smart&Proud frame," she mentions.

About Smart&Proud

Your diploma deserves a better frame - the Smart&Proud frame.

