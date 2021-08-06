Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecasts |Technavio
Aug 06, 2021, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the wooden furniture market and it is poised to grow by $48.48 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth of the real estate and construction industry and rising demand for luxury furniture will offer immense growth opportunities to the wooden furniture market vendors. However, cost challenges faced by manufacturers and vendors, longer product replacement cycles, environmental concerns will challenge the growth of the market participants. Furthermore, this wooden furniture market study identifies the replacement of wood with composite wooden furniture as one of the prime trends anticipated to impact the wooden furniture market growth positively during the next few years.
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Scope
|
Report Metrics
|
Report Details
|
Base Year Considered
|
2020
|
Forecast Period
|
2021-2025
|
Forecast Unit
|
Billion
|
Segments Covered
|
By Product, Application, and Geography
|
Geographies Covered
|
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
|
Companies Covered
|
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laura Ashley Holdings Plc, Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., and Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Wooden Furniture Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Home
- Office
- Geographic
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
|
Wooden Furniture Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist wooden furniture market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the wooden furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the wooden furniture market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of wooden furniture market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market segment by Product
- Hardwood
- Softwood
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Herman Miller Inc.
- HNI Corp.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Laura Ashley Holdings Plc
- Okamura Corp.
- Steelcase Inc.
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
- Yihua Enterprise (Group) Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
