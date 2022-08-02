Wooden Furniture Market Size to Grow by USD 49.3 billion, Growth of the Real Estate and Construction Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Wooden Furniture Market: Application Landscape

By application, the wooden furniture market has been segmented into home and office. The home segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. This segment includes furniture that is used in bedrooms, living rooms, kitchen spaces, bathrooms, dining rooms, and other areas. The demand for decorative pieces is high in residential spaces. Moreover, the high demand for premium and multifunctional furniture has contributed to product innovation and differentiation. Thus, the rising demand for premium home furniture is expected to drive the growth of the home segment during the forecast period.

Wooden Furniture Market: Geographic Landscape

By geography, the wooden furniture market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 46% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from this region. The growth of this market is driven by factors such as an increase in office space owing to the rise in the number of corporate offices. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, Japan, and India are the key countries for the wooden furniture market in APAC.

Learn about the contribution of each region of the market, summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

Companies Covered:

Ashcomm LLC

Danube Group

Duresta Upholstery Ltd.

FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Global Furniture Group

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Haworth Inc.

Herman Miller Inc.

HNI Corp.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Kimball International Inc.

Kinnarps AB

Natuzzi SpA

Nilkamal Ltd.

Okamura Corp.

Pan Emirates Home Furnishings

Samson Holding Ltd.

Steelcase Inc.

Turri Srl

Williams Sonoma Inc.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports

Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Office Furniture Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Wooden Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 49.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.22 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ashcomm LLC, Danube Group, Duresta Upholstery Ltd., FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA, Global Furniture Group, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., Kinnarps AB, Natuzzi SpA, Nilkamal Ltd., Okamura Corp., Pan Emirates Home Furnishings, Samson Holding Ltd., Steelcase Inc., Turri Srl, and Williams Sonoma Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Home - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Home - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Home - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Office - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Office - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Ashcomm LLC

Exhibit 89: Ashcomm LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Ashcomm LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Ashcomm LLC - Key offerings

10.4 Danube Group

Exhibit 92: Danube Group - Overview



Exhibit 93: Danube Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Danube Group - Key offerings

10.5 FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA

Exhibit 95: FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA - Overview



Exhibit 96: FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: FABRYKI MEBLI FORTE SA - Key offerings

10.6 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Herman Miller Inc.

Exhibit 102: Herman Miller Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Herman Miller Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Herman Miller Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Herman Miller Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 HNI Corp.

Exhibit 106: HNI Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: HNI Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: HNI Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 109: HNI Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: HNI Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Inter IKEA Holding BV

Exhibit 111: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Overview



Exhibit 112: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key news



Exhibit 114: Inter IKEA Holding BV - Key offerings

10.10 Okamura Corp.

Exhibit 115: Okamura Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Okamura Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Okamura Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Okamura Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Steelcase Inc.

Exhibit 119: Steelcase Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Steelcase Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Steelcase Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Steelcase Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Williams Sonoma Inc.

Exhibit 123: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Williams Sonoma Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio