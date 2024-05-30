Wooden Table Baking Co. Celebrates Pride Month with LGBTQ-Certified, Inclusive Approach to Baking

OAKLAND, Calif., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wooden Table Baking Company , a beloved bakery based in Oakland, California, is proud to announce its celebration of Pride Month throughout June. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Wooden Table is honored to showcase its LGBTQ certification as a queer owned business, and their unwavering support for the LGBTQ community.

The Importance of Pride Month

Pride Month is celebrated in June to honor the LGBTQ community and commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969. These riots were a series of demonstrations held by members of the LGBTQ community who protested against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City. This event sparked a movement for LGBTQ rights and ultimately led to the first Pride Parade a year later. Pride Month is a time for the LGBTQ community to come together, celebrate their identities, and advocate for equal rights and acceptance.

Embracing Love and Inclusivity

Under the leadership of owner Andrés Ozzuna, Wooden Table Baking Company embodies a spirit of togetherness and acceptance. Inspired by Andrés' Argentine roots and the traditions passed down by his grandmother, the bakery crafts delectable goods using whole, high-quality ingredients. From real butter and eggs to imported Colombian dark chocolate and authentic dulce de leche, every creation is made with love and care.

In observance of Pride Month, Wooden Table celebrates the LGBTQ community's resilience, strength, and contributions. By fostering an environment of inclusivity and warmth, the bakery invites customers to indulge in delicious treats while supporting a business that values equality and respect for all. By choosing Wooden Table for their baked goods, customers align themselves with a socially conscious and LGBTQ-owned business that promotes togetherness and joy for all people. Shop Wooden Table Baking Company today to savor the sweetness of life and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

About Wooden Table Baking Co.

Wooden Table Baking Company is an LGBTQ owned and certified, Latin-American bakery located in Oakland, California. Committed to sustainability, quality, and inclusivity, the company bakes all its goods from scratch using whole, high-quality ingredients. Wooden Table Baking Company is a proud member of the Oakland Latino Chamber of Commerce, Bay Area Made, Oakland Indie Alliance, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and Golden Gate Business Association.

